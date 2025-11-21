Fans have recently ignited a debate comparing Cassper Nyovest and DJ Maphorisa

The men's achievements and hits were put on the table by supporters, weighing who was indeed the more accomplished artist between them

The comment section was divided as fans of the stars lifted their favourite's achievements

South African music fans have ignited a fierce debate comparing musical powerhouses, Cassper Nyovest and DJ Maphorisa.

On Wednesday, 19 November 2025, Twitter (X) user RealSihleIV took to the timeline, pitting the two artists and their fan bases against one another, and the gloves were off.

"Who is bigger?"

While the two men have both been in the music industry for over ten years, Phori's catalogue and career are far more extensive.

Real name Themba Sekowe, the 38-year-old DJ was first signed to the legendary record label Kalawa Jazmee, where his talent of adapting to different music styles helped him produce several hits for stars like Drake (One Dance), Kwesta (Ngud), Uhuru (Y-Tjukuta), and Shekhinah (Suited).

Phori holds multiple award nominations and wins, including collecting the Best Amapiano Record award for Amantombazane at the 2019 Dance Music Awards South Africa, and three wins at the 2024 SAMAs for Kabza De Small and Mthunzi's Imithandazo, in which he is featured.

His business ventures include a collaboration with Honor Mobile, as well as his newly-launched luxury rolling papers, Mad Money.

Maphorisa's partnership with Kabza De Small pioneered the Amapiano movement and birthed one of the industry's most decorated and celebrated duos, Scorpion Kings. With nearly 20 years in music, Maphorisa has cemented his legacy as a true musical chameleon, successfully crossing over from Afrobeat and Gqom to becoming one of the kings of Amapiano.

On the other hand, Cassper's career is also marked by significant accomplishments. The Mafikeng-born rapper, real name Refiloe Phoolo, began his career shortly after dropping out of school, a decision he believes was necessary to pursue his musical dreams fully and is now undeniably validated by his status as one of Africa's top entertainers.

He was mentored by the late rapper Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo, with whom he toured the country and formally introduced him to the industry.

In 2014, Cassper released his debut album Tsholofelo, which featured hit singles Doc Shebeleza and Gusheshe. That same year, he established his record label, Family Tree, where he signed stars like Nadia Nakai and Gemini Major.

The following year, the rapper hosted the Fill Up the Dome concert, held at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg. Following the success of the event, Nyovest used the "Fill Up" affix to organise more concerts in different stadiums, including Orlando Stadium (2016) and FNB Stadium (2017).

Mufasa has been awarded and nominated for various music awards both locally and internationally, including an award for Most Gifted Male at the 2014 Channel O Music Video Awards, and a win at the 2015 MTV Africa Music Awards for Best Hip Hop and Best Live Act in 2016.

The rapper has also collaborated with international stars, Talib Kweli and Casey Veggies. His business ventures include endorsements with MTN and Ciroc, as well as the launch of his apparel company Root of Fame.

With both artists boasting such monumental, yet distinctly different careers, the online community remains fiercely divided.

Fans react to Cassper Nyovest and DJ Maphorisa debate

The debate quickly turned into a passionate back-and-forth, with each fan base using their favourite's key achievements as ammunition, and Cassper's fans did not hold back.

TTigersstory said:

"Close one, but I still think Cassper. Maphorisa is more behind the scenes. Though Maphorisa is in the bigger genre, I think the way Cassper does his PR, a lot more people who don't even listen to their music know him more than Phori."

ahVenger_ wrote:

"One would say Phori due to his affiliations, but in reality, Cass is bigger."

lumkile_ngam posted:

"Cass definitely has more weight than Phori."

BabuHlongz added:

"Fill up, what do you mean?"

On the other hand, many sided with DJ Maphorisa, listing his achievements even before the rise of Amapiano.

MR_OTHENTiC said:

"Phori by far! Phori is from the era of Black Coffee, Mi Casa, DJ Fresh, DJ Vinny, Vetkuk & Mahoota, Osisko, Professor and Big Nuz. From House to Hip Hop to Qqom to Piano. Guy has been around and producing hits."

Drue_sa laughed:

"Phori legit worked with Drake ages ago when Cassper was busy rapping 'Gusheshe.'"

Sibanyoni_BJK argued:

"Let’s not disrespect Phori like this. Even the living legend/ mogul Oskido respects the dude highly. I know Cass did things here in SA, bro, but Phori has been dishing out great things for us since he’s been here."

nickraj4real added:

"Phori, and it's not even close."

