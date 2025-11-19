A viral photo of DJ Maphorisa's Rolex watch sparked a massive online debate about his personal wealth

The Particula hitmaker earned widespread praise from fans impressed by the luxurious timepiece and its high cost

The expensive, multi-million-rand wristwatch also drew significant criticism, turning the comment sections into a flurry of opinion pieces and hot takes about Porry's accessory

Social media users discussed DJ Maphorisa’s pricey Rolex wristwatch. Image: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

A viral photo of DJ Maphorisa's luxurious Rolex sharply divided fans and critics alike, turning the accessory into a symbol of financial controversy.

On Tuesday, 18 November 2025, Twitter (X) user MDNnewss shared a new picture of Maphorisa showing off his wristwatch, gold "OVI" grills and Cuban-link necklace.

The timepiece, which costs an estimated R1.1 million, features a bezel ringed with small diamonds, significantly enhancing its already opulent appearance.

A lover of the finer things in life, this would not be the first time Porry splurged on flashy accessories to help elevate his luxurious lifestyle.

Recently, his car collection came under the spotlight when the Biri Marung star took his classic BMW 325iS collection, affectionately known as "Gusheshes," out for a spin. The proudly South African vehicle can cost between R250,000 and R1,500,000 a piece.

DJ Maphorisa flaunted his Rolex wristwatch, which costs an estimated R1.1 million. Image: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Of course, Porry never spares a penny for designer clothing. In June, Briefly News reported on the DJ's R262,000 outfit, which included Christian Dior pieces and a R3,000 Louis Vuitton Black EPI Zippy Coin Purse.

The latest display of his wealth, however, received mixed reactions from the online community, who shared their unfiltered opinions about Porry's controversial wealth.

See DJ Maphorisa's Rolex below.

Social media reacts to DJ Maphorisa's Rolex

Fans noted the Rolex as a symbol of Maphorisa's years of hard work in the music industry and showered him with praise. Read some of their comments below.

NtrizaMaggz said:

"This man is deserving of each and everything he has."

Mthokojose praised DJ Maphorisa:

"He is the GOAT."

Some criticised Porry's purchase, questioning his financial obligations to Sony Music Entertainment.

BikitshaCollen asked:

"Yes, he wears expensive watches, but is the record company that he owes paid off?"

smangciphu was curious:

"Has he paid his outstanding Sony loan?"

DJ Maphorisa’s multi-million-rand watch ignited a fierce debate. Image: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, critics were either unimpressed by Porry's luxurious purchase or flatly questioned its purported hefty price tag.

ZazelaIsaa17533 judged:

"I don't know what they gain from buying expensive things and not investing in generational wealth. Or maybe I'm too broke to understand."

sipho_mate said:

"All this won't matter in heaven."

Tb0Touch wasn't convinced:

"President bark? 1 million? Come on. That thing is like €10 000, maybe €15 000 if it’s a bust down."

NMatswai slammed:

"That’s a fake one from Turkey."

A look inside Tyler ICU's mansion

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyler ICU's new house.

After the Mnike hitmaker offered a glimpse inside his impressive house and new luxury car, the display instantly garnered widespread praise and served as a major source of inspiration for the online community.

Source: Briefly News