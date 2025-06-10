DJ Maphorisa is making headlines with his recent outfit worth thousands, designer duds to die for

Amapiano producer and star DJ Maphorisa set social media abuzz after he was spotted wearing an outfit worth thousands.

DJ Maphorisa was recently spotted wearing coveted designer clothes worth millions. Images: DJ Maphorisa

Source: Facebook

Thanks to his fat pockets, the celebrated Amapiano star has splurged thousands, if not millions, on his life of glitz and glamour.

Like those before him, DJ Maphorisa has spent a fortune on designer clothes and often makes headlines when he flaunts them online.

DJ Maphorisa slays in R260k outfit

Maphorisa is trending after one of his recent photos donning designer brands worth over R200,000 made the rounds online.

The post has gained thousands of comments and reactions since being shared on Facebook.

Popular blog SA Hip Hop and Amapiano Paradise shared DJ Maphorisa’s drip check.

In the now-viral photo, DJ Maphorisa was wearing Dior Men Grey Knitwear, which has a base price tag of R52,000 in several authorised stores.

He also complemented his outfit with a coveted Rolex Datejust 36, which is priced around R183,000.

With the watch, DJ Maphorisa joins a host of South African celebrities, including DJ Black Coffee and DJ Shizma, who have spent a fortune on Rolex timepieces.

DJ Maphorisa undoubtedly has a soft spot for Dior and isn't shy about showing it off.

The star was wearing Dior Nubuck Leather Lace to Moccasins, reportedly around R12,000.

He was also spotted wearing a Christian Dior reversible belt, worth around R11,000.

DJ Maphorisa was also spotted with a Louis Vuitton Black EPI Zippy Coin Purse, around R3,000.

Against the post, Briefly News has since noted that DJ Maphorisa’s outfit was around R262,000.

After all, this is not the first time he has made headlines with his bling.

DJ Maphorisa's style makes headlines

Making headlines with his coveted designer clothes

Last year, DJ Maphorisa made headlines after he was spotted wearing a coveted Rolex timepiece worth over R1 million.

This not only trended but left many questioning his designer brands.

DJ Maphorisa’s flashiest designer clothes include a Hermès Birkin Bag, which is priced over R450,000.

His closest also boasts several LV bags, but one of his favourite purses includes a Round Zip wallet priced over R18,000 at Walmart.

However, the star hasn’t only splurged a fortune on designer clothes but also on cars.

DJ Maphorisa was spotted enjoying the high life in Europe. Image: DJ Maphorisa

Source: Facebook

Rumour mill has it that he has one of the flashiest fleets in the entertainment industry.

Despite keeping most of his cars under wraps, his social media posts in recent years say otherwise.

DJ Maphorisa reportedly owns a sleek Mercedes-Benz G63 worth over R4 million.

DJ Maphorisa splurges on local designers after backlash

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa splurged a fortune on local designer clothes after social media backlash.

DJ Maphorisa had a shopping spree at one of the local designer brands after netizens dragged him online for splurging millions on coveted designer clothes, seemingly ignoring local brands.

