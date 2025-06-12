Ciza, the son of Nhlanhla Mafu and TK Nciza, trended alongside Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng after their dance video went viral online

The duo danced to Ciza’s hit track Isaka, featuring Jazzworx and Thukuthela, further boosting the song’s growing popularity online

The video has since attracted thousands of comments and reactions since it debuted on Instagram

Nhlanhla Mafu and Thembinkosi ‘TK’ Nciza’s son Ciza is trending after his dancing video with Orlando Pirates poster boy Relebohile Mofokeng flooded online.

Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng was seen out with Ciza. Image: ciza.sa

Source: Instagram

Thanks to their huge social media following, their dancing video has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped online.

Orlando Pirates star Mofokeng grooves to 'Isaka' with Ciza

The now-viral clip was first shared on Instagram by Ciza, who tagged the Orlando Pirates star in the post.

They were vibing to Ciza’s fire track, Isaka, which is winning big on several digital streaming platforms.

The star featured Jazzworx and Thukuthela, and Mofokeng has approved it with his dance moves.

With their dancing clip, the two join a host of SA singers who have shared priceless moments with footballers.

Some players were fortunate enough to have songs named after them, including Thembinkosi Lorch.

A smash hit, ‘Lorch’, was released after the star’s performance with Orlando Pirates.

On the other hand, stars like Mfundo Vilakazi have popularised several dance challenges, embracing them as goal celebrations.

Against the pos, fans quickly noted that real recognise real, referring to the two stars’ blooming careers.

Others quickly noted that the dance moves gave Mofokeng an idea for a new celebration.

Thanks to their huge social media following, their blooming careers were quickly dragged into the picture.

Ciza and Relebohile Mofokeng: Two stars on the rise

Rising stars Relebohile Mofokeng and singer Ciza made waves recently. Images: ciza.sa, relebohile_ratomo_15

Source: Instagram

For Ciza, his 3-step track, Isaka is winning big as he makes his way in the music industry without his parents.

Ciza has been perfecting his craft across all verticals, from production to performing.

For Relebohile Mofokeng, he has been lauded as the next big star. The Orlando Pirates star has been exceptional for his club and the national team.

In recent seasons, he has had a string of moments of brilliance that have attracted interest from several clubs.

Making the headlines

In 2023, he made headlines when it was revealed that several European clubs were monitoring his situation.

He even travelled for trials with English Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Last year, he was linked to La Masia, Barcelona’s youth academy, but no official confirmation was made.

He also won big at the 2024 Gauteng Sports Awards after winning the Sports Personality of the Year award.

Relebohile Mofokeng outshone a host of athletes, including Dricus Du Plessis, Akani Simbine and Ronwen Williams.

Ciza celebrates major milestone, thanks fans for support

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Ciza reached out to fans after a major milestone.

The star has been winning big of late, and fans can’t get enough of his 3-step/Afro-house genre. Will Isaka be Ciza's breakthrough hit?

