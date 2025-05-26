Ciza’s hit song Isaka reached 1 million views on YouTube within two days, marking a major success in the South African music scene

Ciza, son of TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu, received praise from fans and endorsements from Prince Kaybee, highlighting his rising influence

Fans celebrated Ciza’s humility and talent, flooding his social media with congratulatory messages applauding his work ethic and success

South African star of the moment Ciza recently celebrated the visuals for his hit song Isaka (6 am), reaching a million views in just two days after it was released on YouTube.

Ciza reacts to his song's success

There's no denying that Ciza is dominating the South African music industry with his new song. The son of TK Nciza and Mafikizolo star Nhlanhla Mafu, Ciza's song Isaka has been trending on various social media platforms, including TikTok and Twitter.

Ciza was even endorsed by Prince Kaybee, who split social media when he suggested that Isaka is the best South African song since 2021. Meanwhile, Isaka's music video was released after Ciza shared a video of his legendary father, TK Nciza, who gave it a thumbs up.

The music video lived up to Mzansi's expectations and caused a social media craze. The music video released three days ago has already reached a million views on YouTube. Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, 25 May 2025, Ciza wrote:

"God, your son can see the blessings you are showering him with! You know my destiny. You know my path. You know my hustle. You gave me this gift to share with the world! ISAKA's music video just hit 1 million in 2 days! I don’t know what to say, but thank you, God & everyone who is supporting me! My name is Ciza, and I’m here to share my gift with the world! Let’s take this video across the world!🌍 ❤️🌟"

Fans celebrate Ciza's success

South Africans love seeing one of their own winning. Many flooded Ciza's page with heartfelt congratulatory messages, with some fans even applauding him for his humility.

Some fans also praised Ciza's work ethic.

@ceebahley commented:

"U are humble, u deserve it 🙌"

@indabakabani wrote:

"Congratulations Gazi 🔥🙏🏾"

@albi_7777 added:

"Best of the best ❤️🔥🔥🔥proud of you do more with blessings and success ❤️🔥🔥"

@snetemba_m commented:

"You’re coming for everything lad 🔥🙌, rightfully so!"

@kirsten_janey wrote:

"The video has been repeated since. Wow, just wow. Pure talent 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️"

@omphilephiri7 said:

"It's your time boi,live it 🔥❤️🙌👏"

