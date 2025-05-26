Talented DJ Mbali Nkosi, who is famously known for her roles in The Queen and Rockville says she's quit acting

Nkosi who recently released her debut EP, Elements this May also opens up her career in the entertainment industry

Fans of the award-winning entertainer recently took to her Instagram account to congratulate her on her latest EP

Former 'The Queen' actress Mbali Nkosi reveals why she left acting. Images: Theembalinkosi

Popular Afro-pop DJ Mbali Nkosi, who portrayed the role of Violet in The Queen opens up about the South African acting industry.

The former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star has revealed why her fans no longer see her on television.

The former actress revealed in an interview with Drum Magazine that she left acting because the environment became toxic and depressive.

Nkosi adds that people were also requesting sexual favours in the industry, and she couldn't see her life being filled with negativity.

Actress and DJ: Career

The talented DJ and actress Mbali Nkosi also recently revealed on her Instagram account that her EP, Elements would be released on Friday, 23 May.

"I’m so excited to finally share that my debut EP Elements is dropping on May 23rd! This one is really close to my heart. It’s a sonic journey through the five African elements: Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Spirit. Each track represents a part of nature and the self — grounding, flowing, igniting, drifting, and transcending," she wrote.

Nkosi's fan @PalomainParadise wrote:

"I love the song; I used it on my video."

Actress and TV personality MissDeniseZimba reacted:

"Let's go! Finally, I am so proud of you!"

@kbgobang wrote:

"Congratulations mama! I can’t wait."

Woshee said:

"I enjoyed being part of this great project."

@candsngcobo replied:

"Eek! Firstly, you look gorgeous my love wow! And then, I cannot wait for this."

Former The Queen actress and entrepreneur Ntando Duma replied:

"I love this for you! Congratulations Mbali."

SharonKhuzwayo responded:

"I can’t wait! I am so proud of you."

Nkosi also reveals in the interview with Drum Magazine that her debut EP is more than a collection of songs.

TVSA reports that the entertainer began her career as a dancer for actress and musician, Thembi Seete in 2008, where she learned kwaito, reggae and pantsula.

Nkosi made her screen acting debut on the second and third seasons of Ferguson Films' drama series, Rockville alongside Connie and Shona Ferguson.

The actress also starred on SABC1's soapie Generations and played Brenda on Mzansi Magic's Zabalaza and The Queen as Violet.

The DJ also joined the news channel ANN7 as a news anchor and appeared on the fourth season of Big Brother Mzansi.

Entertainer Mbali Nkosi reveals why she left the South African acting industry. Image: Theembalinkosi

