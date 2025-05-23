South African talented rapper and businesswoman Gigi Lamayne recently bought herself a new car

The reality TV star recently posted a new video of her showing off her luxurious car on Instagram

Many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for Gigi Lamayne

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Rapper Gigi Lamayne recently bought herself a new wife. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Halala! South African businesswoman and rapper Gigi Lamayne keeps on winning this year. The reality TV star excitedly shared some great news with her fans and followers.

South African artist Siwe Alakine's girlfriend announced on her Instagram page that she had bought herself a new luxurious car at the Jetour Bryanston branch in Johannesburg.

She wrote:

"That’s another different level of, I win, I win, I win! City girls, meet my new baby, 'Dashing'. She talks to me 🥹🥹😭 like literally! 🫠🤭 @jetour_bryanston aka the Space harbour. 📹: @samudisney."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate Gigi Lamayne

Shortly after the star shared the great news on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Here's what they had to say:

speechthedreamer commented:

"Congratulations, G. This new baby screams paint the town red in style. Enjoy your new baby."

bali_ndele responded:

"Congratulations, babe, well served. Look at GOD."

Jetour South African congratulated the rapper:

"Now that’s how you make an entrance! 🔥 Welcome to the Jetour family, Gigi! Here’s to bold journeys and unstoppable vibes."

bossyayaa replied:

"This car is stunning! Overpriced for a new brand but definitely stunning!"

mbarlie_nyembe said:

"We are here for your wins Gigi."

Gigi Lamayne got a new ride for herself. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Gigi Lamayne plans to empower women in music industry

While Gigi Lamayne celebrated buying a new car, she also previously expressed how excited and honoured she was to be a part of the women's panel at the upcoming Africa Rising Music Conference, which will take place this coming weekend, 22 May 2025, at Constitution Hill in Braamfontein.

During her interview with the publication, Lamayne discussed her plans to empower young women in the music industry to navigate their way in the space.

She said:

"The Africa Rising Music Conference is such a powerful platform, as you know, it is all about driving the African music scene forward and globally. I am truly honoured to be a part of this panel alongside powerful women who have been in the industry for a long time, where we will be discussing the real challenges and ways of moving forward in empowering women in the industry."

Lamayne further mentioned how she had hoped that she would inspire young artists on how to protect their value in the industry.

"I want to share the importance of resilience, staying authentic, and creating your own table when none is offered. My hope is to inspire younger artists to protect their value and know they belong in every room they step into."

Gigi Lamayne responds to Reason defending her

Briefly News previously reported that Gigi Lamayne and Reason's relationship hit the spotlight after Reason confronted podcast host Thakgi over remarks about Gigi's looks. Thakgi allegedly said Reason downgraded when he started dating Gigi after LootLove.

The matter has sparked a heated debate on social media after Reason fiercely defended his woman on the public platform. Taking to her page, the Mashonisa hitmaker gushed over her man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News