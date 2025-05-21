South African media personality Boity Thulo trended on social media regarding her natural beauty

An online user posted a recent picture of the reality TV star on X, which quickly went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section, complimenting the rapper's beauty on social media

Media personality Boity Thulo had many netizens in awe on social media. Image: Oupa Bopape

Award-winning South African rapper Boity Thulo just proved why she is regarded as one of the most beautiful female celebrities in Mzansi with a recent post of herself.

Boity Thulo is definitely the girl she thinks she is. The media personality who has been working hard at the gym to achieve her perfect hourglass figure wowed fans with her flawless beauty.

Recently, an online user @TshepiMOfficial posted a gorgeous picture of the rapper showing off her natural beauty on social media, which left many netizens in awe.

See the picture below:

Netizens compliment Boity Thulo's beauty

Shortly after the picture of the rapper went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's beauty, and others complimented her.

Here are some of the comments below:

@Sifisov1 commented:

"Effortlessly gorgeous my friend."

@the_realzakari responded:

"She’s calm and beautiful."

@MawrongzJnr replied:

"Yooh, she’s so gorgeous."

@ladyhuneybee complimented Boity:

"Love her skin absolutely gorgeous."

@ZamakonkeK said:

"Wow she is one of my favourite celebrity."

Boity Thulo's beauty had many netizens gushing over her. Image: Oupa Bopape

Boity starts year on a sad note

Earlier this year, Boity celebrated her grandmother's heavenly birthday. She lost her granny in April 2024, and in honour of her birthday in January 2025, she opened a lengthy letter.

"Your first one as the angel you always were. You may not be here physically but for the first time in my life, I genuinely and truly understand and appreciate when people say “Your presence is always here”. Your life was a gift that birthed and nurtured a lineage of pure LOVE! Your Godly heart and compassion left an imprint so remarkable, it will live on for generations to come," she wrote.

What you need to know about Boity Thulo

Boity, born Boitumelo Thulo, gained widespread recognition in 2018 with the release of her debut single, Wuz Dat, featuring Nasty C. In 2020, she signed a record deal with Def Jam Africa, and under this label, she released her EP 4436, nominated for Best Hip-Hop Album at the 27th South African Music Awards.

Boity is the only child of Modiehi Thulo, a retired clinician, and was raised by her maternal grandparents after her mother left her under their care to work. Her father was not involved in her upbringing.

Boity initially studied psychology and criminology at Monash University but dropped out due to financial constraints. She later joined a casting agency and made her first appearance in a 2010 Wimpy commercial.

