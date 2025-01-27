Boity Thulo recently took to social media to celebrate her late grandmother, Lelo, on her heavenly birthday

The rapper's granny sadly passed away in 2024, and she shared lovely throwback pictures from their times together

She received an outpouring of love and warm birthday wishes to her granny from adoring followers

Boity Thulo celebrated her late granny's heavenly birthday. Images: boity

Boity Thulo and her family recently celebrated her granny's first heavenly birthday since she passed away.

Boity Thulo celebrates granny's birthday

Nearly a year since Boity Thulo announced her grandmother, Lelo's tragic passing, the rapper celebrated her first birthday without her.

Boity's granny died in April 2024, just months after losing her grandfather, and the loss seemed too heavy for the rapper to bear. However, 24 January was a time to celebrate as her granny turned a year older.

Boity Thulo celebrated her granny's first birthday since she died. Image: boity

Taking to her Instagram page, Boity shared a sweet message honouring her late grandmother along with throwback pictures from their times together:

"You may not be here physically but for the first time in my life, I genuinely and truly understand and appreciate when people say, 'Your presence is always here.'"

Mzansi shows love to Boity Thulo

Fans and followers gathered with words of comfort for Boity and birthday tributes to her granny:

niel661 said:

"Happy birthday to your heavenly mom."

_the.tech wrote:

"Happy heavenly birthday, koko Lelo."

Boity's mother, Modiehi Thulo, was shattered:

"I'm definitely not crying."

de_siree5550 posted:

"Oh, may Lelo's soul continue to rest in peace."

palesatsolo1979 added:

"Oh, my beautiful Lelo, continue to rest in peace! Happy heavenly birthday."

sepeng_boipelo responded:

"Happy heavenly birthday to your grandmother. It's not easy, and it will never be easy. Always celebrate and cherish the unconditional love she had."

beluxuryeventssa_ commented:

"No amount of money can buy this kind of love and beauty."

