Zahara’s Loved Ones Honour Late Singer on 37th Heavenly Birthday: “She Was Smiling Down on Us”
- Zahara's loved ones recently gathered to honour the late singer on her heavenly birthday
- On what would have been her 37th, her family and friends visited her grave with flowers and tribute T-shirts
- Her family reportedly plans to continue her legacy with another attempt at a tribute concert
Zahara's family and friends paid their respects to the late singer on her heavenly birthday.
Zahara's family celebrates her birthday
On what would have been her 37th birthday on 9 November, it was a sombre day for Zahara's family as they visited her grave to honour her.
The late singer tragically lost her life after a brief illness, and it was her loved ones' first time celebrating her birthday without her.
According to TshisaLIVE, the Mkutukanas began the day by visiting Zahara's grave, donning matching "You are forever loved, Masithathu" tribute T-shirts. Zahara's friend, Lusanda Mbane, shared pictures from the ceremony.
Her sister, Bandezwa, admitted that they never played Zahara's music since she passed. However, this time, it was different:
"It was our first time listening to her songs since she passed away. We couldn't listen to them without crying. Now, the family was singing along to them.
"It felt like we had reached a turning point; her birthday felt different. We believe she was smiling down on us."
The family reportedly plans to host another concert on the anniversary of Zahara's death to honour her legacy.
Zahara bags posthumous award nominations
Her birthday was not the only event her family was looking forward to after Zahara bagged two nominations at the SA Afro Music Awards.
She was recognised in the Best Female Afro Soul Artist Of Democracy category, while her debut album, Loliwe, was nominated for Best Afro Album Of Democracy.
They served as her first posthumous nominations, and her album competed with the likes of Ina Ethe by Zonke and Thandiswa Mazwai's Zabalaza.
Zahara's family at odds with Csana
In an earlier report, Briefly News detailed Zahara's family and management's conflict with Csana.
The parties are reportedly at odds after Csana planned to drop one of her unreleased songs with Zahara, with the late singer's family claiming to never have heard the song before or discussed royalties.
Source: Briefly News
