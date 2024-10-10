Tension brewed between the late Zahara's family and her friends as a division was caused among them

This division was caused because the family and friends are hosting two different events in celebration of the late singer's life

The Loliwe hitmaker's birthday is around the corner, and she was to turn 37 years old in November 2024

The drama ensues again between the late Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana's family and her friends.

Why there's division between Zahara's family and her friends

It has been ten months since the passing of the South African award-winning singer Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana, and already there has been yet another tension between her family and friends.

According to ZiMoja, the Loliwe hitmaker's upcoming birthday is causing division between the family in The Eastern Caper and her friends in Johannesburg, as both parties want to celebrate the star's life in different locations.

As the star was meant to turn 37 this year in November, her mother, Nokhaya Mkutukana, told the publication that if her friends who claimed that they loved the star as much as they had proclaimed they would've planned to celebrate her life on her heavenly birthday in the Eastern Cape, where the late singer is originally from.

She said:

"If the army were that close to her, they would make it to East London. We can't have two separate events."

Lisa Gwengxeka, Zahara's assistant and confidante, said that they weren't causing any tension as they also wanted to celebrate the star's birthday the same way she used to. She said that not everyone has the financial capability to travel to the Eastern Cape, so they celebrate it in Johannesburg, as she has already spoken to the family.

Lisa said:

"She loved celebrating her birthday, and every year, we got together to celebrate, and we will do that in true Zahara style. So, we are planning something small for her in Jozi. I have communicated this with her family."

