South African singer Zahara has expressed that she's in a happy place despite the criticism she received for allegedly not taking her gigs seriously

The star has an upcoming reality show that will hit SABC1 on February 4, and she shared a post saying she's proud of herself

However, Mzansi peeps chose to ignore the happy vibes of the tweet and slammed her for her outfit shown in a picture she posted

Zahara is living a drama-free life after being dragged for her supposed "drunk" behaviour at public concerts.

Zahara's purple outfit has Mzansi dishing out the harshest drags. Image: @zaharasa

The star is set to debut her reality show, Zahara: As I Rise. According to Eyewitness News, Mzansi peeps can expect to indulge in the superstar's life on February 4 on SABC1 at 7:30 p.m.

Taking to her Twitter account a few days before the premiere, the Loliwe hitmaker shared a post saying she's proud of her work ethic. She accompanied her caption with a snap, rocking a two-piece purple outfit that left Mzansi people talking.

"Me crushing on myself today for working hard for what I need❤️"

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Zahara's purple outfit

It seems like Zahara couldn't take the heat and deleted the snap. Here are the reactions Briefly News managed to compile before the snap was taken down by the star.

@FezTrombone said:

"I love you, but those shorts are worn wrong.'

@Zee_Nomji shared:

"Hay uyaynxiba iguava"

@LunganiH041 posted:

"Purple Umbala we Royalty and Luxury "

@Fifi22594635 replied:

"Ikona into off ngale ndlela unxibe ngayo even ur bag marn aydibani "

@ntanga_lindelwa commented:

"Not happy wit the outfit "

@NoahMwendas wrote:

"This is too much princess."

@Mohau22907119 added:

"You're a nice girl until you get drunk."

