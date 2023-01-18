DJ Zinhle's fashion sense has been mocked on Twitter, with users claiming she dresses like a bursary-funded first-year student

Peeps blamed her lack of ability to put fashionable clothes together on her background as a girl who lived on a farm

Some people said she should learn how to dress from her celebrity friends, who are known as "fashionistas" in Mzansi's showbiz

While DJ Zinhle got recently crowned as the best Mzansi female DJ by Twitter users, other people chose to point out the star's shortcomings.

DJ Zinhle's fashion sense has been scrutinised by Mzansi online users. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, online trolls dragged DJ Zinhle's fashion sense. The harsh criticism of the Umlilo hitmaker was started by @Sicelo_11, who shared a tweet saying Zinhle dresses like a first-year student from UKZN.

"Dj Zinhle uvele aswenkise okwe first year student yase UKZN nje esandokuthola iBursary.."

Mzansi reacts to @Sicelo_11 scrutinising DJ Zinhle's fashion sense

Online peeps didn't deny that they have also noticed Zinhle's lack of ability to put fashionable clothes together. Instead, internet users also trolled the celebrity, saying:

@jesuisgugu said:

"This is specific and it's sending me "

@Sandile_K14 shared:

"Student yase Edgewood or PMB nakhona."

@Ziningi_Leo posted:

" the septum piercing just puts a final stamp."

@Lothando12 replied:

"Ngavele ngamubona walking through the Quad area into the Cafeteria eWestville. I hate y'all "

@MZamatolo commented:

"She's from the farms klk e Dannhauser mxolele. Ukhule ebona abantwana baka Reiner benxiba kanjeya and they were rich. Waqonda unono 'I'll be like them xandinemali'"

@yemyem_07 also said:

"I don’t know much about her and/or her dress sense but I have a clear picture of what you’re talking about"

@Gjing_superman wrote:

"Nakhona iFirst Year laseEdgewood Campus."

@usistaz reacted:

"Worse, ukuzwana nama 'IT' celeb girls didn't make a difference. Kuyazifanela."

@Pumeza_Nqojana added:

"I hate that he's right"

Mzansi applauds DJ Zinhle for her talent

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Twitter user, @KingDon_za sparked a debate on Twitter. He asked fellow Twitter users to pick the best female DJ between DJ Zinhle, Lamiez Holworthy, DJ Hlo, and Uncle Waffles.

While a few people mentioned Uncle Waffles, who will be performing at Coachella this year, many mentioned DJ Zinhle and Lamiez Holworthy. DJ Hlo was dragged, as many said they did not understand why she was even mentioned.

Taking to @KingDon_za's comments section, Twitter users said DJ Zinhle was not only the best female DJ in South Africa but in Africa as a whole.

