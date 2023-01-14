The Real Housewives of Durban star Ayanda Ncwane had her Instagram followers with her recent post

The reality television star shared stunning pictures rocking a figure-hugging red dress that showed off her hourglass figure

Ayanda completed the look with a stunning pair of red sandals that also featured red flowers to match the dress

Ayanda Ncwane is the queen she thinks she is. The reality television star had her followers gasping for air when she posted pictures looking all kinds of hot.

Ayanda Ncwane stunned her followers with hot pictures she posted online. Image: @ayandancwane.

Source: Instagram

The media personality is currently in Nigeria, where she is set to host the Africa Choice Awards.

Ayanda Ncwane serves fashion goals

The Real Housewives of Durban star reminded Mzansi why she is regarded as one of the best-dressed celebrities in the country with her recent look. Taking to her Instagram page, Ayanda Ncwane shared stunning snaps rocking a fiery red dress. The stunning dress flaunted the stunner's famous curves.

She also showed some skin with the vent at the front. To complete the look, the reality show star rocked red heels and black sunglasses.

Fans and fellow celebs react to Ayanda Ncwane's pics

Ayanda Ncwane stole the attention of her followers and industry colleagues with her stunning dress. Many flocked to the comments section t shower her with praise.

@simzngema wrote:

"Shuuuu."

@ayandathabethe_ noted:

" HEAT!"

@mirandapiet said:

" Always keeping it Real Madam!"

@nhlanhla_mafu commented:

"Queen Aya❤️"

@thembamswazi added:

"Madam ayaooooooooo..na YOU they hot like Nigerian weather..chey."

@vuyo_enhle commented:

"Madam doing what she does best."

@blue_chic_sa added:

"This Dress was made for you , Beautiful."

@dizziidiz92 said:

"How come you don't want to return to the show."

Mampintsha’s sister Pinkie appeals for funds to take sick mother Zama Gumede to private institutions

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mampitsha's mom is allegedly admitted to Wentworth Hospital after her son's untimely death. Gugu Gumede is reportedly not taking the Ngeke hitmaker's death well.

According to Mampintsha's sister Pinkie, their mother became weak and couldn't talk soon after the star's death on 24 December 2022.

Daily Sun reports that Pinkie confirmed that her mother is currently in hospital and is in need of special care. She said her mother has not been herself after Mampintsha's death. The Uthando Lodumo star said Gumede is in need of special care that can only be found at private institutions.

