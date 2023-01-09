Mampintsha's mother, Zama Gumede, is reportedly not taking her son's untimely passing well

The Uthando Lodumo star is said to have fallen ill and has since been hospitalised after the Ngeke hitmaker's death

The late star's sister is appealing to the public for funds to take her ailing mother to private institutions as Mampintsha, who used to foot the bill, is no longer here

Mampitsha's mom is allegedly admitted to Wentworth Hospital after her son's untimely death. Gugu Gumede is reportedly not taking the Ngeke hitmaker's death well.

The late Kwaito star Mampintsha’s sister is appealing for funds to send her mother to private institutions. Image: babes_wodumo and @mampintsha_shimora.

Source: Instagram

According to Mampintsha's sister Pinkie, their mother became weak and couldn't talk soon after the star's death on 24 December 2022.

Daily Sun reports that Pinkie confirmed that her mother is currently in hospital and is in need of special care. She said her mother has not been herself after Mampintsha's death. The Uthando Lodumo star said Gumede is in need of special care that can only be found at private institutions.

She appealed for funds from the public stating that she cannot afford private doctors as the late Mampintsha Shimora used to foot the bills. She said:

"I know the doctors and nurses are doing everything to save her life but my wish is to move her to a private hospital. I don't have the money to do that. I am appealing to the public so I can get her the best treatment."

Source: Briefly News