A video of Babes Wodumo dancing to Mampintsha's song Ngeke then bursting into tears has left her fans emotional

The star has been criticised over how she has been mourning her superstar husband since his untimely passing on 24 December last year

Many people said the Wololo hitmaker should take some time off social media to properly mourn her man

Babes Wodumo had her followers chopping onions when a video of her crying while dancing to her late husband Mampintsha Shimora's song, Ngeke, went viral.

The star has been heavily blasted for the way she has been in the limelight during a time when she should be mourning her husband. Some peeps, including actress Simz Ngema, have defended her saying people should allow her to mourn anyhow she pleases.

In the video shared on Twitter, the mother of one can be seen joining dancers on the stage and performing a few dance moves while the Big Nuz banger is playing. However, fans couldn't help but notice that Babes Wodumo started crying and wiping away her tears amid the song.

Reacting to the emotional clip, peeps said the star needs to take some time off social media and focus on mourning her late husband.

@Yenkosi wrote:

"I'd prefer she rests and not overdo it, but she also needs to keep going, she can do this."

@Gonomdo1 added:

"Mourn in your own way babes."

@DeepQw33n added:

"She is hurting ."

L'vovo Derrango opens up about missing the late musician, Mampintsha: "He was a true friend and a brother"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bayang'sukela hitmaker, L'vovo Derrango, is reportedly planning to visit Mampintsha's grave to pay his respect. According to TshisaLIVE, L'vovo said he is happy with the way people have celebrated his late friend's life.

He opened up to the publication about missing him and why he was not seen at his funeral.

"I wasn't able to go to Mampintsha's funeral to bid farewell because I was in the hospital for one week. I was in hospital, but my heart was there." L'vovo said as quoted by the publication.

