L'vovo has reportedly opened up about missing his friend and fellow Durban musician, Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo

Mampintsha passed away on Christmas Eve after he suffered a stroke and was laid to rest on 31 December 2022

L'vovo, who had also suffered a stroke, could not attend Mampintsha's funeral as he was still in hospital on the day of his burial

'Bayang'sukela' hitmaker L'vovo Derrango is reportedly planning to visit Mampintsha's grave to pay his respect. According to TshisaLIVE, L'vovo said he is happy with the way people have celebrated his late friend's life.

He opened up to the publication about missing him and why he was not seen at his funeral.

"I wasn't able to go to Mampintsha's funeral to bid farewell because I was in the hospital for one week. I was in hospital, but my heart was there." L'vovo said as quoted by the publication.

He also told the publication that he is working on new music, revealing that his new tunes will honour Mampintsha.

"He was a true friend and brother. I miss him every day. I will still go and visit him."

Briefly News previously reported that L'vovo was rushed to hospital after suffering a stroke on stage.

Derrango Records shared a statement after the musician suffered a minor stroke during his performance at Indwedwe in December last year. The label confirmed on social media that the multi-award-winning artist was rushed to the hospital after the incident.

The record label also asked Mzansi to put the musician in their prayers. Many people took to the comments section to react, asking if it was a coincidence that two big Durban artists suffered from a stroke at about the same time. One social media user said it cannot be a coincidence and the police must investigate, adding that these musicians suffered from the same thing at the same time but people are acting like it was an isolated incident.

Source: Briefly News