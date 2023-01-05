L'vovo Derrango has dismissed all netizen claims about his health following his hospitalisation for a stroke

The Durban-based star asserted that the COVID-19 vaccine is not the cause of the deadly disease

Derrango blamed his unhealthy lifestyle, which includes eating a lot of junk food on the way to his gigs

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The debate over whether L'vovo's stroke was caused by his unhealthy lifestyle or the COVID-19 vaccine has come to an end.

Twitter users speculated that L'vovo's stroke was caused by the COVID-19 vaccines. Image: @lvovosa

Source: Instagram

Shortly after the Durban-based artist was admitted to the hospital for a stroke, rumours began to circulate that the COVID-19 jab was to blame.

After Mampintsha also died from the deadly illness, people suggested that the vaccine may have contributed to the disease's increased hospitalisation among Mzansi artists.

"I hope vaccine evangelists can see the damage these vaccines are doing to people."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

L'vovo confesses to taking the COVID-19 vaccine

In an interview with Drum magazine, the star admitted to taking the vaccine but is unsure if it was one of the reasons for his hospitalisation.

Previously, L'vovo was known as an anti-vaxxer but put all those rumours to rest when he said:

“A lot has been said when people learned that I had a stroke, vaccines were mentioned, I took the vaccines, but I don’t know for sure if it is the cause of the stroke,” said L'vovo.

The celebrity went into more detail about his lifestyle and diet, as well as other potential causes of the stroke.

“People never took into account that we live on the road and what we eat is not healthy and we do not rest in-between performances. I was told that my BP is too high, my sleeping routines and the workload because sometimes you do five gigs in one night. You end up not getting enough rest and the type of food we eat on the road is not healthy and the time we eat affects our diets as artists."

L’vovo shares 1st video in 2023 after suffering from stroke

In related news, Briefly News reported that L'vovo returned to his normal life after being hospitalised for a stroke.

Many Mzansi people were scared when news headlines about the musician suffering from the illness trended shortly after Mampitsha died from the same illness.

Recently, a clip of L'vovo having fun with a group of women on New Year's Day was shared by Twitter user @pmafrica. In the video, the musician appeared to be in good spirits as he bopped his head to the music playing and hyping up ladies who were seen dancing and singing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News