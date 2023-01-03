L'vovo is trending on Twitter after a video of him celebrating New Year's Day with a group of women went viral

South African people last heard about the musician when he was hospitalised for a stroke in 2022

Netizens had mixed feelings about the viral video, with some criticising the star for partying after being hospitalised, while others were relieved to see L'vovo alive and well

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

L'vovo has returned to his normal life after being hospitalised for a stroke.

L’vovo is alive and kicking after he suffered from a stroke in 2022. Image: @lvovosa

Source: Instagram

Many Mzansi people were scared when news headlines about the musician suffering from the illness trended shortly after Mampitsha died from the same illness.

According to The South African news publication, the star was released from the hospital on 30 December 2022.

Recently, a clip of L'vovo having fun with a group of women on New Year's Day was shared by Twitter user @pmafrica. In the video, the musician appeared to be in good spirits as he bopped his head to the music playing and also hyping up ladies who are seen dancing and singing.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Of course, netizens had something to say when they saw the video. Some online users have pointed out the damage the stroke has caused to L'vovo's face. One eye and side of the mouth on one side of the star's face appeared to be dysfunctional.

Other online peeps commented on how L'vovo should rest rather than party so soon after hospitalisation.

Some netizens were simply relieved to see their favourite musician doing well and still being able to post such videos on the internet.

Check out some of the mixed reactions from online peeps and Mzansi celebs below:

@nandi_madida said:

"Happy new year ❤️. God is good!

@ofentsemwase shared:

"Happy to see you. Get better bro✊"

@phindilegwala_official posted:

"El Vee lova wamina❤️"

@WhyUfikelate reacted:

"You know last night I joined Lvovo's IG Live late just before he finished. From what I observed in those few minutes, he can't speak. His speech is still impaired due to a stroke. He is out of the hospital but still weak. Let us continue to pray for him."

@ribz_rb wrote:

"Healing and strength to him"

@thaboMapika added:

"What's happening in his Life? You see this thing of men being quiet in their lives or hiding everything bcos they wanna play heroes in the face of the world it's gonna Kill them."

L’vovo Hospitalised after suffering a minor stroke during his performance

In related stories, Briefly News reported that another Durban musician suffered a stroke. L'vovo Derrango was hospitalised after suffering a "minor stroke" during his performance in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal on 23 December.

The Kwaito legend's record label dropped a statement following the incident. According to the press release, L'vovo was hospitalised and received medical attention. The star was said to have responded very well to medication, according to his team.

Another Durban artist, Mampintsha, died from a stroke after a performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News