Videos of Focalistic being mobbed by fans who were ecstatic after he left the stage in Mamelodi have gone viral

Excited fans followed him to his car in large numbers, hoping to catch a glimpse of the President ya Straata and express their affection to him

Following the viral videos, online users shared their reactions, with many people seeing no harm in what the loyal stans did

The stardom of Focalistic has truly risen. Videos of the star being hounded by fans following a wild performance have gone viral.

Focalistic got mobbed by fans after his performance in Mamelodi. Image: @focalistic/Instagram and @18AreaMusic/Twitter

On Twitter, the musician shared a clip of himself performing in Mamelodi. People who attended the concert had a great time, as evidenced by their positive reactions to every song Foca performed.

Another video showing the same event was shared by a person who came across Foca's Twitter post. This time, the clip showed President ya Straata leaving the venue after hyping up the audience.

In the clips shared on Twitter by @18AreaMusic, a large number of fans can be seen hounding Foca after he performed. The crowd was so rowdy that bouncers had to dish out a few hot klaps.

The fans followed the artist to his car and waved at him through the windows. As seen in the videos, there was no malice intended, just adoring fans.

South Africans react to Focalistic getting mobbed by eager fans

The clips elicited mixed reactions from online users. Some netizens saw the fans' actions as a sign that Foca's career was progressing, while others acknowledged that what the fans did was frightening. Peeps wrote:

@Pretty_Tity_M said:

"This is actually scary."

@Chrisssssy_Payn shared:

"Why did I think this was a scene from Uyajola 9"

@skaylevel posted:

"Yoh those klaps the bouncers are giving "

@CliffDaGully replied:

"Keep inspiring Brother sending respect all the way from NYC "

@DALiii_Danger commented:

"Dam* this is crazy "

@Lindiwemya12 also said:

"This love is too much to handle lol president yastrata lebana bastrata."

@StrAightMARVIN wrote:

"The greatest to ever do it. My most favourite rise to have seen."

@ThandiDrama reacted:

"What in the Zombie Apocalypse."

@T1fyi also shared;

"Foca on ICON level type of time."

@AyandaDlamini_ added:

"Last guy!! The love is real."

