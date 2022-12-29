Kamo Mphela sat down with JazziQ on his YouTube podcast Jazziq and Friends to talk about her career

The Amapiano artists also spoke about the controversy surrounding Tobetsa's remix, telling her side of the story

Mphela stated that the entire movement has become chaotic, which has caused her to lose interest in releasing her version of the hit song

Kamo Mphela has finally spoken out about her true feelings after the Tobetsa remix was released without her name on it.

The Amapiano star was one of the few artists who jumped in to promote the song via dance challenges.

After the track gained popularity, many remixes of the song were released. Naturally, people assumed that Mphela would also release her version.

According to ZAlebs, Kamo was supposed to be part of the leading Tobetsa remix renamed Chommie Ke Chenchitse. The song features Daliwonga and Focalistic, and fans expected Kamo to appear in it, but that did not happen.

Kamo Mphela gets candid about being left out of Tobetsa remix

Kamo addressed the itching issue in an interview with Jazziq on his podcast Jazziq and Friends.

The star stated that the entire movement has become chaotic, and she has since lost interest due to the numerous versions of Tobetsa that have been released. Mphela stated:

“Like that Tobetsa chat is so messy, and I think it just takes off energy with like you’re trying to push a song because- Okay.”

According to ZAlebs, the star said that she is letting go of the song and moving on to bigger and better things in her career.

Check out the full YouTube interview here:

