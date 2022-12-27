Amapiano took the South African music industry by storm leaving many hip-hop artists like Cassper Nyovest, Reason, and others jumping into this popular genre

Many people admitted on social media that the hip-hop genre has been dead in the country since the rise of Amapino back in 2017

2022 was a game changer for the genre after Big Zulu released his hit song titled '150 Bars' dissing many famous rappers

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Big Zulu revived SA hip-hop in 2022. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

In August this year, Big Zulu topped the trending topics on Twitter following the release of 150 Bars. According to many hip-hop lovers, this hit song brought the genre back to life as other rappers like KO, Kwesta, and Duncan also released hit songs in response to Big Zulu's diss track.

KO's Omega freestyle was one of the clap-back songs that many people including the music executive Nota Baloyi believed was the dopest of them all.

Taking to Twitter Nota commented that Big Zulu should apologize to KO following the release of the Omega freestyle. He tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Hayi guys... I don't promote violence but the only appropriate response to #OmegaFreestyle is KO cathing hands. Big Zulu must fold & apologise again."

Meanwhile, Emtee who also caught the heat on 150 Bars, took to Twitter to respond to Big Zulu's diss saying he lied when he said he does not have a car.

"How can you believe someone who wears fake Gucci day in and day out," he tweeted responding to a fan.

Kwesta drops fire diss track titled ‘Quantham’ in response to Big Zulu’s ‘150 Bars’: "Hip-Hop is back"

In another story, Briefly News reported that the award-winning rapper Kwesta left people talking after responding to Big Zulu's diss song.

Kwesta was one of Mzansi rappers who could not hold back after big dragged by Big Zulu in his hit song titled 150 Bars. The rapper clapped back with his fire track titled Quantham which topped the trending topics on Twitter soon after its release.

Other rappers who were also dragged in 150 Bars include Emtee, Cassper Nyovest, AKA, K0, just to mention a few. Many people on social media hyped Big Zulu saying he revived the hip-hop genre with his hit song.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News