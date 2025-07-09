Former EFF politician Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacted after General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's explosive revelations

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi warned South Africans to be cautious of two individuals who have been critical of General Mkhwanazi after his explosive revelations

Ndlozi sparked debate, with some agreeing and adding more names to the list, while others questioned if he should be making such statements as a radio host

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi warned South Africans against two individuals after General Mkhwanazi's press briefing. Image: mbuyisenindlozi

Source: Instagram

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) politician turned radio host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi issued a warning to Mzansi following an explosive press conference by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioneer Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Numerous South Africans rallied behind General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after he made damning allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya. While Mzansi is still reeling from the press briefing, Power FM radio host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has sounded a warning about two individuals.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sounds the alarm after Mkhwanazi's press briefing

Taking to his verified X account on Wednesday, 9 July 2025, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi shared that he wants to see a crime-free South Africa. He warned like-minded South Africans to be wary of two individuals, Mary de Haas and Paul O’Sullivan, warning that they are not fighting for a crime-free Mzansi. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“As a people seeking a crime-free society, especially in the fight against organised crime, we all should be extremely careful of two people: Mary de Haas and Paul O’Sullivan. They are not on the side of the people.”

Why is Ndlozi warning Mzansi about these two?

Ndlozi’s warning comes after Mary de Haas, who is the violence monitor in KwaZulu-Natal, accused General Mkhwanazi of being captured by former Police Minister Bheki Cele in an interview with SABC News.

On the other hand, forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi had overstepped. O’Sullivan stated that he had written to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu asking him to suspend General Mkhwanazi and for a judicial commission of inquiry to be instituted against the provincial police commissioner.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sounded the alarm against two people following General Mkhwanazi's press briefing. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

What are netizens saying about Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's warning?

In the comments section under Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s warning, netizens expressed mixed reactions. Several netizens agreed with Ndlozi and added names to the list of the people Mzansi should be wary of.

Here are some of the reactions:

@RomanCabanac said:

“We agree on something at last.”

@MarkStopaCrimes agreed:

“Not everyone claiming to fight crime is truly serving the public.”

@MustoGraeme1 argued:

“Rather fear those who supported and have supported the ANC and their babies these last 20 years; they are the fools.”

@Koen_Leo suggested:

“Add Rutendo Matinyarere. They must be deported with immediate effect.”

@Ndlmia asked:

“Are you allowed to tweet this as a radio presenter? I thought there were boundaries. But in essence, quoting one of your interviews, you mentioned that you’re joining a platform which will not allow you to participate in party politics. Has that changed?”

DJ Warras breaks down why General Mkhwanazi held press briefing

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi isn't the only radio personality who has shared their opinion in the aftermath of General Mkhwanazi's press briefing.

Briefly News reported that DJ Warras shared his theory on why General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held the press briefing.

DJ Warras argued that by holding the press conference, General Nhlanhla Mkwanazi was sending a message to his enemies. The former Gagasi FM host also suggested that the press conference was strategic, and he believes Mkhwanazi has the receipts to back his explosive claims.

Source: Briefly News