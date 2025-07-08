Sol Phenduka and Maglera Doe Boy sound off on General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Sol Phenduka and Maglera Doe Boy reacted to General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's explosive press briefing

The duo noted how politicians responded almost immediately to General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's bombshell revelations

Netizens praised both Maglera Doe Boy and Sol Phenduka for speaking out, while others criticised the politicians' rushed and unclear responses

Sol Phenduka and Maglera Doe Boy reacted to General Mkhwanazi. Image: solphenduka/Instagram, Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images, Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive press briefing on Sunday 6 July 2025 united South Africans from all walks of life.

Mkhwanazi made potentially career-ending allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya. The duo, politicians, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, swiftly responded to Mkhwanazi’s allegations which raised eyebrows among South Africans.

Sol Phenduka and Maglera Doe Boy sound off on General Mkhwanazi

Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka and BET Awards nominee Maglera Doe Boy shared their thoughts on the speed at which politicians had responded to General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Taking to his X account on Monday, 7 July 2025, Maglera Doe Boy remarked how quickly politicians had reacted to General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The post was captioned:

“They all responded so quickly to Mkhwanazi.”

Sol Phenduka weighed in on Maglera Doe Boy’s reaction and pointed out that Mchunu, Sibiya and other politicians were stuck between a rock and a hard place. The post read:

Netizens weigh in on Sol Phenduka and Maglera Doe Boy's reactions

Netizens expressed mixed reactions in the comments section under Sol Phenduka’s response to the Let Me Cook rapper’s reaction. Several netizens praised Maglera Doe Boy and Sol Phenduka for speaking up. Others criticised the quality of responses.

Here are some of the responses:

@PulseOnX said:

“That was an excellent move from Mkhwanazi. Most of these responses only left people with more questions 😂😂😂😂”

@Thokozani_Si argued:

“The responses were too quick and lacked rationale, could've waited at least a few hours to study the presser, note by note and give more solid responses.”

@TruthIsPotent requested:

“When will you and MacG have Maglera Doe Boy on ‘Podcast and Chill’? I'd like to watch that one. This boy is one of a very few personalities who isn't as silent about the General’s media briefing. The rest of the celebs, bayasha.”

@EDDIE0768343 claimed:

“Fikile Mbalula was told to not fuel this any further, now he's doing damage control. He's completely singing a different tune now 🤣🤣🔥”

@ZwaneMSA highlighted:

“They didn't just respond they attacked him.”

@Dj_Maphowrisa joked:

"As from today, let it be known that when I say Mkhwanazi, I mean Quick Quick. Nna rema hurry up bo Mkhwanazi."

Sol Phenduka and Maglera Doe Boy sounded off on General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Image: solphenduka/Instagram, Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images, Mindy Small/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's qualifications impress Ntsiki Mazwai

Meanwhile, Sol Phenduka and Maglera Doe Boy aren't the only South African celebrities speaking up after General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's press conference.

Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai gushed over Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's impressive qualifications.

Mazwai did her research on the trending South African Police Service (SAPS) member and shared his academic and professional qualifications. The outstanding qualifications left South Africans impressed with Mkhwanazi.

