Blxckie and Maglera Doe Boy have been nominated for Best International Flow at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards, marking a significant achievement in their music careers

Social media users celebrated the nominations, praising the artists for hits like Big Time Sh'lappa and Memoirs

Fans flooded social media with congratulations, expressing hopes that the duo will bring the award home

Maglera Doe Boy and Blxckie have been nominated at the prestigious BET Hip Hop Awards. The stars, who have been making a mark in the industry with their crafts, were nominated in the Best International Flow category.

Maglera Doe Boy and Blxckie have been nominated for Best International Flow at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Blxckie and Maglera Doe Boy bag award nominations

Congratulations are in order for South African stars Blxckie and Maglera Doe Boy, who scooped international award nominations. The nominations mark a defining moment for the stars who have released back-to-back hits like Kwenzekile, Big Time Sh’lappa and Memoirs.

The news about Maglera Doe Boy and Blxckie's nominations was shared on social media by popular entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, who wrote:

"Maglera Doe Boy and Blxckie nominated for Best International Flow at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards."

SA congratulates Maglera Doe Boy and Blxckie

Social media users flooded the streets with congratulatory messages. Many hoped the stars would win the award. Others called for South Africans to vote for them.

@MalumeRichie said:

"Well deserved."

@khandizwe_chris wrote:

"These two are talented, hopefully, they'll bring this one home 👌🏽"

@hughducksworth added:

"Let’s vote, bafethu 🤞🏿"

@SbusisoLFC noted:

"I go with Maglera 🔥👌"

@TkayDolukhulu said:

"You'll hear that Tyla won the award, and you ask yourself what genre she is singing. 🤔"

@Mr_Mgeyi added:

"Maglera deserves it."

