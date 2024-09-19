SA pop star Tyla has been unveiled as the musical headliner for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

The event marks an epic return to New York City on Tuesday, 15 October, following a five-year hiatus

The unveiling of Tyla follows the recent drama surrounding Tyla after the MTV Video Music Awards

Mzansi singer Tyla has been handpicked as the music headliner of Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024. Images: Christopher Polk, Frazer Harrison

South African singer Tyla is preparing to headline a major international event, adding to her international run of success.

The news will likely be a good distraction for her Tygers after their fave suffered a recent barrage of criticism from the Americans.

Tyla to headline of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Tyla was unveiled as the headline artist of Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (VSFS) 2024 on Wednesday, 18 September.

The @BuzzingPop X page confirmed in an earlier post:

"Tyla has been announced as the musical headliner for this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show."

The annual promotional event, sponsored by and featuring the lingerie brand Victoria's Secret, marks an epic return on Tuesday, 15 October.

This year's show in New York City will be the first since 2018, promising a night of fashion, glamour and music.

The news is a break from the recent furore surrounding the pop star's 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) blooper a week ago.

After winning the prize in the Best Afrobeats category at the ceremony in the Big Apple, the Water hitmaker set tongues wagging when she joked about the weighty award before asking US rapper Lil Nas X to hold it for her instead.

This sparked the ire of some quarters after she notably landed on US rapper Joe Budden's bashful radar.

A vexed Budden went on an angry rant on his podcast about her apparent stage stunt, even alluding to another pop culture commentator's assessment in which he called Tyla an "entitled uppity African" who was becoming less likeable.

An obnoxious Budden also seemed to slam her for snubbing Usher's attempted grind on her at his show in a now-viral video.

Tyla's VMA milestone saw her become the first SA artist and solo act to win the award after Afrobeats was introduced as a category, adding to a Grammy.

Fans and followers applauded the artist as they congratulated her with a flood of congratulations under the @BuzzingPop mentions.

Briefly News looks at the lit replies.

@sethspov wrote:

"One of the rare best decisions they’ve ever made."

@Nelisiwe94 said:

"They cannot dim her light."

@ladidaix raved:

"Ooouuuu. Tyla [is going to] give us a performance."

@Zarihs9 added:

"Amid all the noise, Tyla stays winning!!!"

@bongzs_ offered:

"Joe Budden is gonna cry more."

US rapper Cardi B defends Tyla

In more news on the star, Briefly News reported that US rapper Cardi B defended Tyla against the hate that had found her.

Contrary to how others viewed the 22-year-old's stage cameo, the Bongos rapper observed instead that she had asked Lil Nas X to hold her award, not Halle Baile.

