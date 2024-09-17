Joe Budden recently slammed Tyla after the singer turned down a dance with Usher

The veteran rapper claimed that Tyla was arrogant for not conforming to American culture

His comments sparked controversy among American and South African fans who weighed in on the drama

Joe Budden claims Tyla was disrespectful for turning down Usher. Images: joebudden, boogsneffect, tyla

Joe Budden is catching some smoke after calling Tyla out for refusing to dance with Usher.

Joe Budden calls out Tyla

Following her win at the recent MTV VMAs, it appears that Tyla rubbed some Americans the wrong way with her "entitled uppity African" vibes.

One such American is veteran rapper, Joe Budden, who addressed an incident in which Tyla attended a party hosted by Usher and got to share a dance with the Let It Burn hitmaker.

What apparently ticked Budden off was Tyla's playful refusal to dance with Usher, and said the 22-year-old singer was disrespectful of American culture:

"Once you hit the stage as a performer and your song is on, and a legend is trying to highlight you, there is a way to do what you did without being nasty."

Like Emtee, Joe claims that he caught a vibe from Tyla that made him believe she was disrespectful.

Peeps react to Joe Budden's comments

Netizens defended the singer and claimed that she was within her rights to refuse a dance with Usher despite his status:

agostinhozinga said:

"How dare Tyla have some class, eh?? Joe needs help."

Provokatov defended Tyla:

"She has self-respect and boundaries."

misoliviajordan wrote:

"Joe saying Tyla was obligated to grind on Usher because she is a new artist is the problem with men in the industry. Very predatory."

Pablo_3k trolled Joe:

"How dare you have personal boundaries, you little entitled African girl."

SportsStooge10 posted:

"This is how the likes of Diddy are able to prey on young female artists in the industry."

Moanerleaser wrote:

"There's a very specific reason why men like Budden are bothered by women who put up firm boundaries and exercises bodily autonomy. Put him on a watchlist."

Cardi B defends Tyla

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cardi B defending the singer against online bullies.

This after the drama from the MTV VMAs, in which Cardi slammed netizens for bullying Tyla.

