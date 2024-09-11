Tyla and her sister Sydney danced with Usher at his Past, Present, Future tour in Brooklyn, creating a viral moment

Social media users reacted to a video where Tyla dodged Usher's hug attempt while dancing to her hit song, Water

Fans praised Tyla for avoiding what they felt was an uncomfortable interaction, referencing Keke Palmer's similar incident with Usher

Grammy Award-winning South African singer Tyla rubbed shoulders with the legendary Usher Raymond at his concert in the US. The star, accompanied by her sister Sydney, danced to her hit song Water.

Tyla and her sister Sydney danced with Usher at his concert. Image: Ethan Miller and PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Tyla and Sydney link up with Usher

Famous sisters Tyla and Sydney stole the spotlight at Usher's Past, Present, Future tour in Brooklyn when they danced with the star.

A video shared by a user with the handle @TylaClub on the micro-blogging platform X shows Usher and Tyla jamming to her song Water before Sydney joined in. The post's caption read:

"Tyla danced with Usher at his concert last night 😩🔥"

Mzansi responds to video of Tyla dancing with Usher

Social media users loved that Tyla and Sydney attended the Usher concert. However, many could not help but notice how the Truth or Dare singer dodged Usher when he tried to hug her.

@moguyse said:

"The way she dodged his side hug💀"

@vahngotti commented:

"It wasn’t a side hug. He was tryna get behind her so she could dance on him. Lmao glad she moved."

@skyline_check added:

"The way she avoided getting keke’d 😂"

@Starboy_Reason commented:

"Usher wanted to pull a Keke Palmer on her, and our girl was like nah 😂😂😭"

@sftdolxy added:

"lmao the way she dodged it. like yes sir you are married and my man is watching."

@kingfreshwalter said:

"She seemed uncomfortable, can we clock that."

Tyla wins the Global Impact Award at the Billboard No.1s

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the South African Pop Amapiano star Tyla has done it again, adding another milestone to her career achievements.

The young Grammy award-winner Tyla never fails to make her country, South Africa, proud as she keeps bagging the wins left, right and centre.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News