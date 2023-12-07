South African singer Tyla recently surprised fans by showcasing her lookalike little sister, Sydney

Fans praised Sydney's beauty, with some expressing amazement at the striking similarity between her and Tyla

Questions about Tyla's heritage arose, and it was clarified that she is of Zulu, Irish, Mauritian, and Indian descent

Tyla is not the only beautiful person in her family. The singer recently left Mzansi at a loss for words when she flaunted her lookalike little sister Sydney.

Tyla showed off her little sister Sydney in an adorable post. Image: @tyla and @sydneyseethal

Tyla shows off her little sister Sydney

Tyla's overnight global success also put the spotlight on her family and friends. Fans have been busy on social media trying to dig up any information about the star, especially about her private life.

A fan with the handle @Zickiie_S took to social media and shared a video of Tyla's little sister Sydney showing off her healthy hair. Tyla also reposted the video on her timeline and hyped her sister. She captioned the post:

"That’s my sister y’all"

Tyla's sister Sydney gets Mzansi's stamp of approval

Social media users couldn't get enough of Sydney. Some fans were asking for her handle, others noted that she is the Water singer's doppelganger.

@Walentino0 wrote:

"You don’t need to tell us the resemblance is too much "

@ybg_bwinjo added:

"So I learned TYLA is half Indian is that true? Must be the source of this unique look."

@RXT4L noted:

"Not half-Indian. She has Zulu, Irish, Mauritian, and Indian ancestors. That's what makes her coloured. U have a lot to learn about the coloured race and how the abduction of the Indians, Mauritians and ppl from Madagascar played a role in slavery and the races of South Africans."

@sy_mildr3d commented:

"Your parents copied and pasted "

