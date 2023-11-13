Johannesburg-born singer Tyla gained international fame with her hit song Water, and her fans are eagerly delving into her private life

Tyla has been in the spotlight a lot after her hit song Water blew internationally. The star's fans have been on social media digging for more information about her private life, from her parents, home and even boyfriend.

Picture of Tyla and her parents goes viral

Tyla is definitely living in her "IT" girl era and fans are waiting for more hits from her before the year ends. The Johannesburg-born actress became an overnight sensation following the success of her hit song Water.

Tyla's fans recently went crazy after a picture of the star and her parents went viral. The snap posted by the singer's fan page with the handle @for_tyla showed her standing with her mom and dad with their faces covered with red heart emojis. The post's caption read:

"Tyla with her Mom and Dad!!"

Fans react to Tyla's mom's body

The post got social media users talking. Many noted that although Tyla's parents' faces were covered, the mother had a hot body. Fans said the Water singer definitely got her banging body from her mother.

@TheeAzanian said:

"Don’t know if that’s really her parents but I know she comes from a beautiful family. Just look at her little sister and brother."

@thetirekinge wrote:

"The body on the mom she eating "

@latentlyobserve commented:

"Ok, seeing her mom, how she looks makes so much sense lmao. this picture is heavenly idk."

@foronikamaraj noted:

"They jumped me when I said she was black chiilee."

@hotty_46121 wrote:

"Not her mum eating her up."

Tyla and Musa Keys bag Grammy 2024 nominations

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tyla had a rapid rise to fame. The young musician's song Water went viral, and she is getting her flowers from the Grammys in 2024.

Musa Keys is also another young musician who got a nod from Grammy award-winning Black Coffee. The Heat Overload hitmaker also joins Tyla in representing South Africa at the Grammys.

