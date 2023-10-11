South Africans and Nigerians have entered into another twar on X

This was after budding star Tyla's Amapiano hit single Water broke records, and she gave Mzansi a shoutout

The comment didn't sit well with Naija Twitter, who claimed that the national sound belonged to them

South Africans and Nigerians battle under Tyla's appreciation post for 'Water'. Images: Jason Mendez, Stock.

Source: Getty Images

It was gloves off again after Nigerian Twitter claimed that the Amapaino sound belonged to them. This happened after trending newcomer Tyler sent a tribute to her home country after breaking some international records for Water.

Tyla sends thanks to Mzansi after Water success

The South African-born singer praising the country in her season of international music wins on the X app, formerly known as Twitter.

Tyla posted multiple SA flags with the caption:

"SOUTH AFRICA TO THE WORLDDDDD"

Here is Tyla's tweet below:

Nigerians unimpressed with Tyla's tweet, Mzansi comes to her defence

In the fresh twar between the two African nations, Nigerians claimed that the sound belonged to them and stated their case under her post:

@BlaqMarvl hyped her up:

"Represent ma’ se kind!"

@shedrachTobi argued:

"Nigeria paved the way for you so its a fact but then congratulations."

@sizwe_tp was entertained:

"Jollof Country crying in the comments section!"

@bankaikokujo mocked:

"South Africans crying, the funny thing is no one knows what they're saying."

@Lincoln_xpp said:

"NO ONE CARES ABOUT SOUTH AFRICA!"

@starboylekzy1 demanded:

"Nigeria paved the way, respect us!"

@shedrachTobi

"Why did you use Nigerian beat? The win is for us not South Africa."

@MpoloMohafa_ was entertained:

"Nigerians fighting for their lives in the comments."

@nanacweci said:

"Nigerians are the most toxic bunch of glory claimers."

@AneleMhlongo11 concluded:

"At the end, she’s South African, sorrow sorrow prayers green&white."

Source: Briefly News