South African pop-amapiano star Tyla had a link-up with Amapiano princess Uncle Waffles

The two ladies were captured on video at an event rocking to the newcomer's Water Challenge

The clip had some people throwing shade at Waffles, saying she was changing the Barcadi dance

Uncle Waffles joined newcomer Tyla in her trending 'Water' Challenge after a performance. Images: Paul Morigi/Getty Images, @MDNnewss/Twitter, Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Amapiano's international performers, Uncle Waffles and Tyla, did the most at a recent post-performance chill session. The artists put Mzansi on another level by slaying the Water Challenge but failed to impress some netizens.

Uncle Waffles and Tyla duet on the Water Challenge

The two ladies are taking the world by storm and shared a moment after a fire performance at an international gig.

In a post by online news outlet @MDNnewss posted a video on Twitter of them dancing to the trending dance by the newcomer and captioned the tweet:

"Tyla and Uncle Waffles do 'Water' dance challenge."

Check out their fire moves in the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Uncle Waffles dancing the Water Challenge with Tyla

Tweeps had mixed reactions to the video of the successful Amapaino hitmakers' session.

While some were beaming with pride, others were disappointed by the Peacock Revisit hitmaker for turning the Pretoria Barcadi dance into something else:

@SihleStan231 weighed in:

"Idk but Uncle Waffles seems very ghetto compared to sweet sweet Tyla."

@Shonny_SA was not impressed:

"This is mid! Kasi chicks can body them with little effort."

@SthembiD was unsure:

"That's the 'Water' dance challenge or the Barcadi dance?"

@zandi_maphaha said:

"I doubt the initial comment is referring to looks."

@_VanitySlave predicted:

"Watch as the Bacardi dance be revealed to the world as the 'water' dance."

@__Malebo corrected:

"This is Barcadi dance not 'Water' dance, please!"

@MbathaM2957 said:

"This Dance is definitely only for Tyla nje."

@BallerClosets agreed:

"Some trends aren't for everyone."

@mabhekebeke observed:

"Since seka nonile Uncle Waffles, seka stiff!!"

@SoftServeKunt commented:

"There’s nothing happening but spinal cords shifting vertically. The 48 husky jeans aren’t doing it for her."

Tyla's Water prepares for Billboard Hot 100 debut

In other Tyla stories on Breifly News, it was reported that the young singer was preparing to secure a Billboard Hot 100 spot.

She goes down in history as the only South African to ever do so in the category after late jazz musician the iconic Hugh Masekela 55 years ago in 1968.

