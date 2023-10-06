South African-born vocalist Tyla remains undefeated with the trending Water challenge

The owner of the popular song has celebrities like Nadia Nakai attempting her challenge, showing how it's done live on stage

Concert-goers couldn't believe their luck, getting to see her flex her insane body live in the flesh

The owner of the 'Water' challenge, Tyla, spoiled her audience with her dance moves live on stage. Images: @tyla

Singer Tyla Laura Seethal, known professionally as Tyla, went on stage to teach some people a thing or two about twerking to her hit song 'Water' at a concert.

Tyla dances the Water challenge live on stage

Several TikTok users uploaded a video of the singer performing the challenge live with Uncle Waffles on stage. One user @binetaa.a captioned the video and said:

"POV: you watched Tyla do her water challenge live in person."

Watch the Tyla wow the crowd in the video below:

Netizens react to Tyla doing the Water Challenge live

Social media users responded to the viral video with envy, wishing for the experience of seeing Uncle Waffles play live on stage and have Tyla's hot body:

@user7802016192648 said:

"She reminds me of Aaliyah."

@HlomphoMN recommended:

"Tyla would do well in a xibelani. The Tsonga fraternity would be proud."

@Mar_cusG was helpless:

"Gyat d@mn Tyla & Waffles will be the death of me.

@robot noire kinshasa was in awe:

"African traditional dance! Thank you magic Tyla!"

@Msalexflores was taken back:

"She reminds me of a young Rihanna."

@kay needed the outfit:

"I need to know where her top and bottoms are from cuz that is a look."

@aboutgorg.ph praised Mzansi:

"South African dances are so amaziiingg!"

@Dimpho commented:

"Seeing Tyla AND Waffles is a blessing, never forget how blessed you are."

Nadia Nakai gets slammed for doing the Water challenge in AKA's memory

In a related Briefly News story, rapper Nadia Nakai joined the sultry challenge with a message for her late lover, AKA, and got grilled.

She said in the message that she hoped Bhova, who was assassinated in February, was proud of her and was slammed for bringing dishonour to his name by dancing "inappropriately" for a dead man.

