Naledi Aphiwe from KZN mesmerized her schoolmates with her song "Ngibonga uNkulunkulu," drawing widespread praise on social media

Aphiwe's rise began in October 2022 when Chris Brown shared her singing on his Instagram, praising her voice

Her story inspires many, with comments celebrating her talent and positive impact

Naledi Aphiwe, a 17-year-old singer from KZN, captivated her fellow students with her new song "Ngibonga uNkulunkulu." Images: @naledi_aphiwe_ and @mhlanobanzi/TikTok.

In a heartwarming display of talent, Naledi Aphiwe, a 17-year-old singer from KwaZulu-Natal, captivated her fellow students at Vuyiswa Mtolo High School with her new song "Ngibonga uNkulunkulu."

A video of her performance, posted by @mhlanobanzi on social media, has quickly gone viral, drawing widespread admiration and praise.

See the video on TikTok below:

Naledi Aphiwe's musical journey

Aphiwe's meteoric rise to fame began in October 2022 when international star Chris Brown shared a video of her singing on his Instagram stories, praising her "incredible" voice.

Since then, she has become a beloved figure in her community and beyond.

Aphiwe's journey from a small town in KZN to capturing the attention of an international superstar and inspiring her schoolmates with her angelic voice is a testament to the power of talent and determination.

Her story continues to inspire many across Mzansi and beyond

Comments on the video highlight the positive impact of her music and the joy she brings to those around her.

Kh@Nd@ commented:

"God protect her from evil people of this world. 🙏"

While Zamntungwa praised her for visiting schools and sharing her gift:

"Wazewayenza intwenhle ukuvakashela izikole🥰🔥❤💃💃"

Her talent equally moved others MicPiih wrote:

"Waze wacula kahle umntwana ❤️❤️🔥🔥"

user9960737632324 expressed pride, saying:

"Eskoleni engafunda kuso🥰🥰🥰"

Ziphokuhle Mtshali22 humorously compared her to another famous singer:

"Zahara 😂😂"

Wathoni💗💝 simply said:

"Muhle😍😘"

Best Ngwenya captured the sentiment of many, commenting:

"Ngoba Abanye bayolifisa Lelithuba😔🙏kodwa abalitholi"

