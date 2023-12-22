Young singer Naledi Aphiwe talked about how Chris Brown reached out to her

The Zizojika Izinto hitmaker said Major League DJz were the ones who contacted her and told her about Chris Brown asking for permission to sample her song

Naledi also mentioned that the money she got from Chris Breezy she will be using it to further her studies

Naledi Aphiwe shared details about how Chris Brown reached out to her. Image: @naledi_aphiwe, @chrisbrownofficial

Source: Instagram

The young musician shared details of how the American singer contacted her. This is after Chris Brown had Mzansi basking in pride once again after he featured our very own Naledi Aphiwe on his new song from his 11th studio album, Shooter.

Naledi says Major League DJz DM'd her

The 17-year-old singer who cashed in R54 555 from the Monalisa hitmaker shared on a radio interview that amapiano duo Major League DJz inboxed her on Instagram and asked for her numbers shortly after they sent her text and told the singer that Chris Brown wanted permission from her to sample her song on his recent album Shooter.

Naledi also mentioned that she plans to use the money she has to further her studies at school.

The video of the musician's interview was shared on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews, and they captioned it:

"Naledi talk about how Chris Brown reached out to her asking for permission to sample her song..."

Watch the video below:

Netizens respond to Naledi's video

See some of the reactions and responses from social media users:

@savenoho wrote:

"That's a great story... no lies Chris Brown changed Naledi's life."

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Cute."

@Lethabo4991 shared:

"This is dope."

@AfricaZelda mentioned:

"She is very innocent."

@Misto_98 commented:

"Shout out to the @MAJORLEAGUEDJZ for reaching out to her."

@mphahleleobley1 responded:

"Man she's so beautiful in and out. I pray she doesn't meet the likes of Busta."

@_DonGeneris replied:

"All the best for this young girl. The future is too bright."

Source: Briefly News