American vocalist Trevor Jackson decided to jump in on Mzansi's pop-amapiano star Tyla's song, Water

The vocalist did a cover for the song, and a Twitter user posted a clip of him singing it

Tyla's fans did not agree with the actor, as some thought he looked constipated and he just messed the song up

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Trevor Jackson covers Tyla's hit song 'Water'. Image: @trevorjackson5, @tyla

Source: Instagram

Pop-amapiano star Tyla's song Water is making waves across the globe, and America's hottest actor and vocalist, Trevor Jackson, jumped in on the song.

Trevor Jackson covers Tyla's hit song Water

With her song hitting 1 billion views on TikTok, Water remains the number one song that is loved by many across the globe. Trevor Jackson covered the most liked song and shared the video on his Instagram timeline.

An X user, @escape_tracks, then reposted the clip on Twitter and captioned it:

"Trevor Jackson covers Tyla's Water."

Watch the clip below:

Fans roast Trevor for covering Tyla's song

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, some fans didn't like how Jackson did the song, and others complained about how he messed the song up. See some of the comments below:

@_iamSlu wrote:

"Cringe."

@I_am_Bucie commented:

"The facial expressions made people hate this cover."

@jesusboy_06 asked:

"What provoked him to do this ????"

@Dnova89 shared:

"His face makes this song look like it hurts lmao."

@MJFINESSELOVER mentioned:

"This song doesn’t require all of this at all."

@HelloAryk responded:

"He's singing as if he’s in pain…Make you wahhhhh-tahhhhhhhh."

@IAmQuisB ordered:

"Uncover it."

@arianaunext replied:

"Oh brother, here he really goes, like he is doing way too much. this song doesn’t require all that, like all his covers sound the same."

Tyla appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, South African-born international sensation Tyla rocked The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She shared the experience with an appreciation note to herself, saying she has been long in the game, and it's only now that her hard work has been recognised.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News