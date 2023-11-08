Black Motion Impresses Netizens With Their ‘iPlan’ Performance: “You Guys Never Disappoint”
- Musical duo Black Motion have topped the Twitter trending list with their recent clip
- The video captured the duo playing Dlala Thukzin's iPlan song at an unknown establishment
- The performance left many impressed with their set and others praising and applauding them for how well they performed the song
After being compared to the former band member Morda, the new Black Motion duo captured many hearts with their latest performance.
Black Motion sets the stage on fire
The musical band Black Motion recently made headlines. It topped the Twitter trending list after a video of their latest performance at an unknown pub was shared online by the duo on their social media platforms.
In the clip, the two were captured playing Dlala Thukzin's popular song iPlan.
Black Motion has been known for its amazing instrumental sets wherever they go. After the separation of the old Black Motion, existing member Thabo Mabogwane teamed up with Kabelo Koma, who is the new member of the band.
Black Motion impresses Mzansi with their iPlan performance
Shortly after the video was shared on social media, fans and followers of the duo were impressed by how well Thabo and Problem Child performed the song. See some of the comments below:
@I_am_Bucie praised the duo:
"I’m glad you guys didn’t let Black Motion die. You’re a very much-needed duo of our generation."
@t_junction1 applauded:
"What a performance."
@Johnny_Bravo360 shared:
"Mos, the combination of Kabelo and Thabo really is working."
@GosiameSera mentioned:
"These sh*t runs in your blood, bro. No one will ever take it away from you."
@BlazingLEGOs wrote:
"No theatrics, no dancing on the deck, just pure instrumentals and pure music…Astonishing."
@Luthand42315646 responded:
"You guys never disappoint."
@LimeStone4Real said:
"I'm lovin' it."
