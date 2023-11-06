Rapper Nasty C was announced to have surpassed 10 million streams on Spotify SA

Tweeps were left in doubt after the news was shared, and one retweeted the post, saying it was very strange that he had reached the numbers for his album

The star released his much-anticipated I Love It Here album in September 2023

Nasty C shakes things up on music streams. The rapper has smashed the local Spotify numbers, gaining instant success in the streaming world alongside AKA and Big Zulu.

Nasty C also breaks Spotify numbers in SA

In a post by @2022AFRICA, Nasty C is now one of the South African Hip Hop artists to obtain more than 10 million streams on Spotify SA.

"Nasty C has officially surpassed 10 Million streams on SA Spofity in 2023 so far. He officially joins AKA and Big Zulu as the third South African hip hop to do this in 2023."

Mzansi disagrees with Nasty C's numbers

Though it is said that numbers don't lie, Netizens disagree with the phrase this time around after the news of Nasty surpassing 10 million streams on Spotify.

@ValentineTrvth retweeted the tweet and mentioned how strange the numbers are for the I Love It Here album.

"Bruh, I ain’t heard a single song from that album or even someone plays anything from it. Who’s streaming it? No disrespect, but that’s very strange."

@Latoya_Mwix mentioned:

"This is how I feel when I see Americans breaking records anyhow these days on songs that ain’t buzzing."

@ValentineTrvth wrote:

"Exactly, J.Cole even called it out. There are too many artists faking their numbers by using streaming farms & bots."

@peacetheboy_ added:

"Definitely not the streets."

@esoteric_mate said:

"Very strange indeed."

@Rapolay1Eldrich replied:

"Streaming farms. I don't even know a single track on the album."

@kid_chocolate20 responded:

"Most of these rappers their authenticity over time the more they gain fame...Man, I used to f*ck with nasty as early as BadHair...I had to dig deeper until I f*cked with one kid a thousand coffin....fast forward to the last meaningful project was ivysontour mixtape."

Nasty C speaks to L-Tido about rap competition

Rapper Nasty C has opened up about who he sees as competition in South Africa in an interview on L-Tido's podcast.

The Durban-born rapper said he could take anybody in a rap battle in South Africa and Africa as a whole. When questioned if he could take it far as saying 'in the world', he hesitantly said not everybody.

He mentioned two American rappers as the people at his level, and they are J Cole and Jay-Z.

Cassper and Nasty C drop albums on the same day

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest dropped their projects on the same day. Nasty released his album I Love It Here, and Cassper released Solomon.

The two rappers announced their African Throne Tour and announced they would release their albums on the same date, splitting Mzansi hip-hop heads in half and debating on which album they would listen to first.

