On the eve of Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C's album releases, the rappers' fans gave insight on whose album they would listen to first

The emcees announced their same-day album release date as they prepared for their joint tour, African Throne which took off on 1 September

Fans weighed in on their expectations for both rappers' projects as well as where their loyalty lies

Mzansi gave their input on who will get the first listen once Cassper Nyovest drops 'Solomon' and Nasty C releases 'I Love It Here'. Images: nasty_csa, casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C are hours away from the release of their albums and fans can't wait to hear what the rappers have been cooking. As they continue their African Throne tour, the emcees have managed to build hype around their projects, with single releases and album cover reveals.

Fans debated on who would get the first listen once the rappers' albums dropped.

Mzansi debate over Cassper and Nasty's projects

In a Twitter (X) post shared by SAHIPHOPFEEDs, the user opened the floor for discussion and asked who between Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C will fans listen to first on 15 September.

"Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest are dropping their albums on the same day. Which one you listening first? 'I Love It Here' or 'Solomon'?"

The rappers revealed their same-day releases in August 2023. Though it wasn't planned, neither rapper changed their mind and stayed solid to their decision to release on 15 September.

Fans decide between I Love It Here and Solomon

The Ivyson army and Tsibipians gave their input on who would be getting their first listen once I Love It Here and Solomon arrive:

ThisIsKayGood said:

"Cassper Nyovest and then Nasty C."

samka45 responded:

"Solomon."

MazibukoNigel commented:

"#solomon"

Siya_Ndlovuu posted:

"#Solomon"

jo1da answered:

"Nna ke we Cass!"

Cassper Nyovest confirms Nasty C collaboration

In a recent report, Briefly News shared the details of Cassper Nyovest confirming Nasty C's appearance in his upcoming album, Solomon.

The rappers worked on a few songs together, their highlight being Nasty C's first hit single, Juice Back Remix which also featured Nigerian superstar, Davido.

Despite Cassper's confirmation, Nasty C's name did not make it in the Solomon album tracklist.

