Cassper Nyovest is nearing the release date of his anticipated album, Solomon and has revealed the project's tracklist

Initially, Nyovest revealed that the project would have a single feature from Maglera Doe Boy but it appears the rapper made some changes

Fans are stoked at the announcement and can't wait to listen to the project once it arrives

Cassper Nyovest has given fans another glimpse into his upcoming album, Solomon. The Tito Mboweni hitmaker has revealed his project's tracklist and features, where Maglera Doe Boy and Nobantu Vilakazi made appearances among others.

The project is scheduled to drop on 15 September and is expected to be a masterpiece.

Cassper Nyovest unveils album tracklist and features

Taking to his social media pages, Cassper Nyovest revealed his upcoming album, Solomon's back cover complete with the tracklist and features.

The rapper was said to only have Maglera Doe Boy on 018 but seems to have changed his mind. Solomon sports appearances from the Klerksdorp emcee as well as Nobantu Vilakazi, Windows 2000, and Cassper's trusted producer, Alie Keys:

Mzansi raves over Solomon tracklist

As expected, fans are raving over Cassper's announcement as they join in the countdown to Solomon's release. The album is expected to drop on 15 September which also happens to be the arrival date for Nasty C's project, I Love It Here.

The Tsibipians can't wait to hear their favourite rapper's seventh studio album:

fratpacker said:

"This cover!"

thabsie_sa reacted:

"Let’s go!"

gorgeous_mbali responded:

"Can’t wait!"

pontshobeautystudio posted:

"Let's go can't wait!"

mesiah.x added:

"CHOMIE LOVER FRIEND ALREADY A CLASSIC!!!"

tboy_rsa said:

"Here We Go!"

