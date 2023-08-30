Majorsteez recently opened up about their relationship with the late rapper, AKA and how much they learned from him

The bother duo disclosed that they recorded a song with Supa Mega, saying that it was their dream collaboration and calling the song a smash hit

With their debut album, The Sweet Life of Majorsteez, on the way, Majorsteez are excited to cement their place in the music industry with the support of AKA's feature

Music duo Majorsteez say they built a relationship with AKA and learnt from him before their collaboration.

Source: Instagram

Majorsteez recently opened up about their relationship with AKA and how they studied his rise in their come-up. When asked about working with the slain rapper, Majorsteez revealed to have recorded a smash hit with Forbes that will appear in their upcoming debut album.

Majorsteez reveal a collaboration with AKA

Talking to Slikour On Life, Majorsteez opened up about getting to work with AKA.

The duo revealed that their song with the Supa Mega is a smash hit and will appear in their debut album, The Sweet Life of Majorsteez.

"It's definitely a smash record, it's gonna be on our debut album The Sweet Life of Majorsteez, it's gonna be crazy."

Majorsteez talked about learning from and finally working with AKA.

Source: Instagram

Majorsteez went on to say that working with the late rapper was a dream come true after years of learning and studying him.

"It's a dream collaboration. Me and my brother grew up watching him, listening, taking notes from him."

Majorsteez avoid controversy

SA Hip Hop Mag reveals that Majorsteez collaborated with both AKA and Cassper Nyovest but weren't interested in being caught up in the rappers' beef.

The duo went on to say that they met Forbes first and built a relationship with him to get to know him outside of the music, before hitting the studio.

"We had actually met AKA first before Cassper. We literally spent time with him, chilled and got to know Kiernan first."

Majorsteez featured Cassper in their club bop, Asbonge in 2021, which helped grow the duo's brand in the music industry. Fans loved the song and the music video got just over a million YouTube views.

davewrld9410 said:

"Every song Majorsteez has made is just a vibe. These kids are incredible, can’t deny their talent."

sakhispot8377 responded:

"What Cassper did for these boys should be appreciated."

qualaskinTV commented:

"Asbonge gents for such great music, this is amazing, the vibe just hits harder every play!"

abuh_m posted:

"This is pure hip hop. A breath of fresh air from the other genre."

@neophahlane5965 added:

"Gotta love these kids' energy."

Majorsteez expand their portfolio

Briefly News previously reported on Majorsteez' work with Nadia Nakai and how fans felt about the Amapiano song.

The publication also shared fan reactions over the brother duo's collaboration with singer Lloyiso in partnership with Coke Studios.

Majorsteez recently expanded their relationship with Coca-Cola and have been seen doing more work with the brand.

