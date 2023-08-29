Rapper Cassper Nyovest said he's ready to release his highly anticipated seventh studio album, Solomon

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker revealed that Maglera Doe Boy is the only rapper he chose to feature on the album

Netizens can't wait for Cass to drop the collection on 15 September 2023, just in time for summer

Cassper Nyovest revealed that he chose to feature only rapper Malgera Doe Boy on the 'Solomon' album, which will be released on 15 September 2023.

Rapper and entrepreneur Cassper Nyovest opened up about his highly anticipated seventh studio album, Solomon, which will be released on 15 September 2023.

Cassper Nyovest gearing up to drop Solomon

Cassper Nyovest is amped that Solomon is on the verge of being on everyone's new playlist in time for summer.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the rapper revealed that he only chose to feature fellow rapper Malgera Doe Boy on the album:

"This is like a grootman album for me, I've settled into my position in the game. This defines my identity. I am no longer in my youth, no longer the most attractive individual around, and not as enthused as the newcomers — yet, I am the one who uniquely accomplished things, unlike anyone else."

Cassper also mentioned recording this album in a remote area alongside his team. He added that he is the guy with the game and the jewels.

"I'm the person from whom they seek information, which is why this album is essentially me sharing valuable knowledge. I'm entirely in my zone, and I feel peaceful about it. I'm extremely precise and deliberate regarding this.

"We documented it. The album's creation is visible, and it's truly exquisite because the approach was incredibly straightforward, nothing complicated. Furthermore, it was a collective endeavour. As for its placement, that remains uncertain. There's got to be a bag to it," Cassper said.

Fans amped for Solomon's release

Social media users are getting excited about Solomon, saying they can't wait for the album to come out:

@austine_khuzwayo said:

"Why am I sensing Ye vibes?"

@kekemphuthi_official wrote:

"Ngwana wa kerese, metsi le sewasho."

@ofentses said:

"A re yeng St John."

@busiswaah said:

"UmPostolo madoda."

@dkbghana wrote:

"Book of Solomon, Chapter 3, Verse 7!"

@tsoanieskits applauded:

"THE GREATEST TO EVER DO IT"

@indigostella said:

"7th album is crazy."

@siyanda_mc wrote:

"You keep doing legendary stuff, this amazing... Congratulations on your album cover, 15th September is a full operation."

@mihlali_mambi wrote:

"Let’s go."

@quinxysixfigures said:

"I’m looking forward to this album."

