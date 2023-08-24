Rapper Nadia Nakai gave fans a taste of what to expect from her upcoming single Back In

She called it a banger and could not wait until her fans hear it when she decides to drop it

Nadia Nakai is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated album that she has taken her time crafting

Fans are in for a treat if Nadia Nakai's upcoming album will sound like the single she teased at a recent gig.

Nadia is also busy in the studio cooking up her album and gave fans a taste of what's to come. Image: @nadianakai

Nadia drops a snippet of her new song

While she was busy turning up at the club, Nadia got her supporters to join her and toast to her new song. She then requested the DJ to play the upbeat and drill-inspired song Back In.

She shared a video of the moment and said:

"I’m a litty situation everytime I pull up! And when my DJ dropped my new single Back In! I lost it! I can’t wait to drop this banger!!!!"

Fans approve of the new song

Taking to her comments section, her followers gave the new single a thumbs up.

Nadia's song sounds like a drill beat, which shows that she is exploring and testing new sounds.

asemahle_mjekula said:

"How soon will you drop this?"

nadianakaifans said:

"Nadia, when will you drop this, we are tired of waiting."

mr.allofit said:

"Super ready for the new music."

sanele_g_mtetwa said:

"This song is fire. Has some Mega effects."

thembelihleshabangu_ said:

"I'm in love I'm obsessed."

Why Nadia Nakai will not accept the title 'Zimbabwean rapper'

After her BET award nomination stated that she is from Zimbabwe, Nadia Nakai told Zingah on his podcast Choppin It With Bhudha T, that she would rather let other Zimbabwean female rappers flourish.

In 2022, Nadia was nominated for a BET Hip Hop Award under the Best International Flow category with Blxckie.

“They had to because there’s no way I could go and represent Zimbabwe for BET when there are amazing female artists that are based in Zimbabwe, that know the culture, that rap in Shona, that live that life.”

Nadia Nakai's album is on the way

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nadia Nakai announced that her album is on the way and told fans not to rush it as creating a good album takes time.

She said she will drop a single before her big drop which will be before the album drops.

