Nadia Nakai was a recent guest on Zingah's podcast Choppin It With Bhudha T , where she spoke about her BET Award nomination

The rapper shared why she preferred to be recognised as a South African rapper instead of a Zimbabwean after her nomination stated she's from Zimbabwe

Nakai was born and bred in South Africa, but her mother is Zimbabwean, this has been debated largely on social media

Nadia Nakai was nominated at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 under the Best International Flow category. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Even though she has some ties to Zimbabwe, Nadia Nakai refuses to be recognised as a Zimbabwean rapper.

Zingah invites Nadia Nakai as a guest on his YouTube podcast

Nadia Nakai spoke more openly about this during her interview on Zingah's podcast Choppin It With Bhudha T.

In 2022, Nadia was nominated at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 under the Best International Flow category with Blxckie.

She explained that although she has a connection to Zimbabwe, she did not want the country's first nomination to come through her. Whereas there were many Zimbabwean rappers who are representing the game.

“They had to because there’s no way I could go and represent Zimbabwe for BET when there are amazing female artists that are based in Zimbabwe, that know the culture, that rap in Shona, that live that life.”

Nadia Shares which Zimbabwean female rapper deserves all the praise

When Zingah asked Nadia which female rapper she had in mind when she thought of the women who were making major moves in Zimbabwe, she mentioned KikkyBadA*s.

“I feel like KikkyBadAs* deserves to be nominated for the BET. She really is coming with the full aesthetic, the dope songs, she’s rapping in Shona, she’s part of the culture.”

Nadia added that it wouldn't be fair to take credit and represent a country when she does not really represent it.

Source: Briefly News