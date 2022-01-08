Earning a chess title is not a piece of cake. It takes years to make the cut, but it takes a short duration for some. One of such individuals is Josh Waitzkin. He mastered the game in his childhood and has earned pretty well from the game. So what is Josh Waitzkin’s net worth? Find out in this read!

Josh Waitzkin is a chess grand master best known as being a child prodigy in the game.

Source: Facebook

Josh is a child prodigy who most people thought would be a successor of Bobby Fischer. He has competed with other grandmasters and in several national championships and bagged several awards. So how much is he worth? Keep reading to discover Josh Waitzkin’s net worth in 2022.

Josh Waitzkin’s profile summary

Date of birth: 4th December 1976

4th December 1976 Place of birth: New York

New York Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Josh Waitzkin’s age: 45 years old in 2022

45 years old in 2022 Nationality: American

American Profession: Chess player, Actor, and Martial arts competitor

Chess player, Actor, and Martial arts competitor Title: International Master (1993)

International Master (1993) Wins: 1993 and 1994 U.S. Junior Chess championships

1993 and 1994 U.S. Junior Chess championships Peak rating: 2480 (July 1998)

2480 (July 1998) FIDE rating: 2464 (in January 2022)

2464 (in January 2022) Parents: Fred and Bonnie Waitzkin

Fred and Bonnie Waitzkin Sister: Katya Waitzkin

Katya Waitzkin Wife: Desiree Cifre

Josh Waitzkin’s bio

He is best known as a chess grandmaster, who made a name for himself at a very young age. Here are more details about his life and career that you should know.

How old is Josh Waitzkin now?

He was born on 4th December 1976 in New York and is 45 years old as of January 2022.

Who are Josh Waitzkin’s parents?

His parents are Fred and Bonnie Waitzkin. Fred is best known as a Searching for Bobby Fischer and 60 Minutes writer.

Josh Waitzkin’s career

Josh Waitzkin started playing chess at six years when he was wandering in a park. Intrigued, he started taking lessons and in no time, he was competing in several competitions.

Source: Instagram

He ventured into chess at six years old when he was wandering in Washington Square Park in New York City. A year later, he began studying the game at Dalton with the help of his formal teacher Bruce Pandolfini.

The youngster became so good at it that he started competing with chess masters. His first win was when he was ten and against Edward Frumkin. He competed with World Champion Garry Kasparov a year later after turning eleven.

Garry is a famous chess player who has bagged several world titles following his skills. He became the youngest World Champion of Chess in 1985 at 22 years old. Unfortunately, the match between the two ended in a draw.

What is Josh Waitzkin’s peak rating?

It stands at 2480 as of July 1998. However, his FIDE rating in January 2022 is 2464.

Is Josh Waitzkin a grandmaster?

Waitskin earned the National Master title before fifteen and became an International Master at sixteen. But despite the titles, he has never played in a US Chess Federation tournament since 1999. Similarly, he has not participated in any FIDE tournament of late as his last one was before 2000.

Why did Josh Waitzkin quit?

He revealed in an interview that chess was so intimate to him, but unfortunately, he lost the love down the line. However, some people believe he could not keep up with the changing styles, so he called it quits.

Even though he no longer plays, his accomplishments at such a young age have made most people question Josh Waitzkin’s IQ. He once revealed in an interview that he doesn’t have an impressive IQ but instead throws his passion, dedication, time, and effort into things that move him.

Acting career

Josh Waitzkin is best known in the movie industry for his role in the film Searching for Bobby Fischer, written by his father, Fred Waitzkin.

Source: Instagram

The chess master began his acting career in 1993 in the film Searching for Bobby Fischer, which was based on a 1998 book by his father, Fred Waitzkin. Because the film is based on more or less real-life events, most people are often curious to know several things about the film.

Perhaps of the most commonly asked question is whether Josh met Bobby Fischer. Bobby was a chess godfather who earned the title of the youngest grandmaster in 1958. So, did Josh Waitzkin meet Bobby Fischer? Unfortunately, this remains a mystery.

Did Josh Waitzkin really offer a draw?

This is yet another question asked by many after watching this 1993 classic. Towards the end, Waitzkin offers Poe the offer of a draw, but he rejects it and eventually loses. In reality, the chess guru offered Sarwer a draw offer, but he declined it.

Even so, the game ended in a draw after being deemed inconclusive due to insufficient material. This is not his only project. Years after featuring in the film, he starred in another chess-oriented movie, Chessmaster 6000 (1998).

Josh Waitzkin’s movies include those discussed above and Chess Kids (1996) and Chess Kids: Special Edition (2011).

What are Josh Waitzkin’s books?

The chess star is also an author of two books: Attacking Chess: Aggressive Strategies, Inside Moves from the U.S. Junior Chess Champion (1995) and The Art of Learning: An Inner Journey to Optimal Performance (2008).

The two readings are an autobiographical discussion of his experiences in the learning process and performance psychology of undertaking chess and martial arts.

Josh Waitzkin has written two books detailing his experiences playing chess and practicing martial arts.

Source: Instagram

Yes, the chess champion is also into martial arts, having started martial art Taiji when he was young. He even holds several medals and the title of the 2004 world champion in Taiji Push Hands, or Taiji Tui Shou.

What is Josh Waitzkin’s net worth?

Despite the numerous income streams, there are still are no credible reports on how much money Josh makes. Josh Waitzkin’s chess games, wins, and records may be known to the public, but his earnings are not. Even so, fans speculate his net worth to be well over $1 million.

Who is Josh Waitzkin’s wife?

He is married to Desiree Cifre, a screenwriter and 2010 contestant on The Amazing Race. They have a son together.

Although Josh Waitzkin’s net worth has never been revealed to the public, it is believed to be reaching over $1 million. This is because he had an incredible chess career, on top of his acting career and top-selling books.

