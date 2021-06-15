Elijah Alexander Knox: bio, age, family, career, singer, now, Instagram

Elijah Alexander Knox is an extraordinarily talented American teenager. Like his parents, he is an actor and upcoming musician. The majority of his fans know him from his family’s reality TV show, Flex & Shanice. What else can you tell about him?

Actor Flex Alexander (C) with his children Imani (L) and Elijah Knox (R). Photo: @officialbck (modified by author)

Elijah Knox has been in the limelight since his birth due to his celebrity parents. Thus, it is safe to say that growing in fame and affluence has partly helped grow his popularity in the entertainment circles. Even so, many people still do not know much about him, including his personal life.

Profile summary

Birth name: Elijah Alexander Knox

Elijah Alexander Knox Nickname: Ejay

Ejay Date of birth: 5th March 2004

5th March 2004 Place of birth: United States

United States Age: 17 years old (as of 2021)

17 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Father: Flex Alexander

Flex Alexander Mother: Shanice Wilson

Shanice Wilson Sister: Imani Shekinah Knox

Imani Shekinah Knox Estimated net worth : $1 million - $5 million

: $1 million - $5 million Relationship status: Single

Single Elijah Alexander Knox's weight : Unknown

: Unknown Religion: Unknown

Unknown Elijah Alexander Knox's height: N/A

N/A Profession: Actor, singer

Actor, singer Nationality: American

Elijah Alexander Knox's bio

Who is Elijah Alexander Knox? He was born on 5th March 2004. He is the son of Flex Alexander and Shanice Wilson. So, who are Flex and Shanice? Flex is an established actor and comedian. On the other hand, Shanice is a singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer. Her mother is a Grammy-nominated singer.

Alexander is the youngest in his family. He was raised alongside one beautiful sister, Imani Shekinah Knox. Like the rest of Elijah Alexander Knox's family members, her sister Imani is in the show business industry. The 19-year-old is an actress known for 26 Candles (2017), Unsung (2017), and Aaliyah Rose & Lela B: Rockin Around the Christmas Tree (2017).

There is not much about Elijah’s childhood in the public limelight. However, her parent’s celebrity lifestyles might have played a part in her acting career. Presumably, Elijah is a student.

How old is Elijah Knox?

As of 2020, he is Elijah Alexander Knox's age is 17. The teenager celebrates his birthday on the 5th of March every year.

Career

Imani, Shanice, Flex, and Elijah Knox (L-R). Photo: @James-McCrimon

Knox is a talented actor and singer. Considering his young age, he has featured in a few entertainment projects. For instance, he appeared in his family’s reality TV show titled Flex & Shanice. The show aired on Oprah Winfrey Network for three seasons between 2014 and 2017.

Since the show ended, he has never appeared in any other TV show or movie. However, in 2017, he appeared as himself in Unsung, a musical TV show. Her sister, Imani, also appeared in a few episodes of the show.

Besides acting, Elijah is an upcoming singer and good dancer. So, how many songs does Elijah Alexander Knox have? Currently, he has not published any song on any official music site. However, at times, he is seen practising and discussing music with his father. Worthy to note, Elijah Alexander and Flex Alexander are close.

Often, many people confuse him with another singer who goes by the same name, Alexander Knox singer. The other singer is older and he has more songs published on YouTube and other music platforms such as Deezer.

On the other hand, his parents are among the most successful celebrities in Hollywood. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shanice Wilson's net worth is $250 thousand. Similarly, Flex is worth $250 thousand.

Social media presence

Elijah Knox and Imani from a scene of Flex & Shanice TV show. Photo: @OWN (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is Elijah Alexander Knox on Instagram? Unlike many celebrity kids, Knox is not on social media. Sometimes back, he is on Instagram as @elijah_style, but the page is currently unavailable. Since the deletion of Elijah Alexander Knox's Instagram, he has not created another one. This makes him the only family member who is not on Instagram.

Where is Elijah Alexander Knox now?

The teenager has managed to stay out of the public eye for a long time, prompting fans to speculate about his life. Presumably, he is busy with his studies. Also, he is not dating yet because he is still a teenager.

Elijah Alexander Knox is a talented actor and singer. Despite his celebrity status, he does not enjoy being in the limelight. Thus, he has chosen to live a low-key life, something contrary to the expectations of many. Many of his fans would love to see him back on the screen like his sister, Imani.

