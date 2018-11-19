Top 30 most curvy celebrities in the world: Who has the best curves?
People appreciate all female body shapes, heights, and sizes, but many find curvy women more attractive. Many women have become global stars because of their curves. Some did plastic surgery to get more curves. Discover 30 curvy celebrities who have elegance and class.
Some women are naturally blessed with curves, while others have many reasons for having plastic surgery to become curvier.
30 most curvy celebrities in the world
The world has many beautiful women of different races. Discover the curviest celebrities who have made it into the world of fame and money and become the global standard of beauty. The list does not follow any particular order.
1. Hayley Hasselhoff
- Full name: Hayley Amber Hasselhoff
- Born: 26 August 1992
- Age: 30 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Career: Actress and model
- Instagram: @hhasselhoff
Model Hayley Hasselhoff is known for acting as Amber in the ABC Family's Huge original series. She also starred in The Hasselhoffs and Celebrity Showmance. Her parents, David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach, are Hollywood stars.
2. Chloe Bailey
- Full name: Chloe Elizabeth Bailey
- Born: 1 July 1998
- Age: 24 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia, United States
- Career: Actress and singer
- Instagram: @chloebailey
Actress Chloe Bailey is one of the Chloe x Halle musical duo. She has earned five Grammy Award nominations with her sister, Chlöe Bailey, since 2018. Halle is known for acting in notable films and series like Grown-ish, Last Holiday, and A Wrinkle in Time.
3. Tabria Majors
- Full name: Tabria Majors
- Born: 19 March 1990
- Age: 33 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: Nashville, Tennessee, United States
- Career: Model
- Instagram: @tabriamajors
Tabria Majors is among most famous plus-size models in America. She was a finalist for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Tabria Majors has worked for brands like Victoria’s Secret, Calvin Klein, and Fashion Nova.
4. Madison Pettis
- Full name: Madison Michelle Pettis
- Born: 22 July 1998
- Age: 24 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: Arlington, Texas, United States
- Career: Actress
- Instagram: @madisonpettis
Actress Madison Pettis played Sophie Martinez in a comedic series called Cory in the House. She is also known for playing Peyton Kelly in The Game Plan, and Allie Brooks in the 2011 Canadian comedy series Life with Boys.
5. Dominique Fishback
- Full name: Dominique Fishback
- Born: 22 March 1991
- Age: 32 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: New York, New York, United States
- Career: Actress and playwright
- Instagram: @domfishback
Actress Dominique Fishback is best known for playing Billie Rowan on Show Me a Hero, Deborah Johnson in Judas the Black Messiah, and Darlene on The Deuce. She got a BAFTA Award nomination for Best Actress (Supporting Role) after featuring in Judas and the Black Messiah.
6. Paloma Elsesser
- Full name: Paloma Kai Shockley Elsesser
- Born: 12 April 1992
- Age: 30 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: London, United Kingdom
- Career: Model
- Instagram: @palomija
Model Paloma Elsesser become one of fashion's tastemakers in the US in less than a decade. She was born to an African-American mother and a Swiss-Chilean father. Paloma is committed to modeling and does not hesitate to speak out about her struggles in the insustry.
7. Iskra Lawrence
- Full name: Iskra Arabella Lawrence
- Born: 1 September 1990
- Age: 32 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: Worcester, United Kingdom
- Career: Model
- Instagram: @iskra
Actress Iskra Lawrence is among the best plus-size models in the UK and USA. She dislikes how photoshop has become a standard in the modeling industry. Due to that, Iskra prefers to post her images on social media without editing and retouching.
8. Storm Reid
- Full name: Storm Reid
- Born: 1 July 2003
- Age: 19 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia, United States
- Career: Actress
- Instagram: @stormreid
Actress Storm Reid made her acting debut in the drama film 12 Years a Slave shortly after playing a small role in the TV film A Cross to Bear. Some of her other top movies and TV shows are The Thundermans (2013), NCIS: Los Angeles (2009), and Chicago P.D. (2014).
9. Hunter McGrady
- Full name: Hunter Sienna McGrady
- Born: 4 May 1993
- Age: 29 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Career: Model
- Instagram: @_samanthalogan
Model Hunter McGrady started her career as a straight-sized model at 15 and made her first SI Swimsuit appearance in 2017. She is the founder of the All Worthy fashion line for QVC that make clothes from size XXS to 5X. Hunter also hosts a podcast titled Model Citizen with her sister, model Michaela McGrady.
10. Coco Jones
- Full name: Courtney "Coco" Jones
- Born: 4 January 1998
- Age: 25 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: Columbia, South Carolina, United States
- Career: Actress and singer
- Instagram: @cocojones
Actress Coco Jones rose to stardom after acting in the Disney Channel's Let It Shine (2012) film. She was also featured on Radio Disney's Next Big Thing (2010 to 2011). Movie lovers also like her roles in Vampires vs. the Bronx, Bel-Air, Grandma's House, and White Elephant.
11. Faith Nketsi
- Full name: Mapholoso Faith Nketsi-Njilo
- Born: 30 December 1994
- Age: 28 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: Johannesburg, South Africa
- Career: Social media influencer, model, and media personality
- Instagram: @faith.nketsi
Model Faith Nketsi is popularly known as the Queen of Twerk. She came into the limelight at age 16 as a member of the Pro-Twerkers dance crew. The curvaceous beauty launched her reality show, HaveFaith, on MTV Africa in 2019 and released her first EP, Disrespectful, in 2019.
12. Minnie Dlamini
- Full name: Minenhle Dlamini
- Born: 7 July 1990
- Age: 32 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: Durban, South Africa
- Career: Media personality, actress, and model
- Instagram: @minniedlamini
TV show host/actress Minnie Dlamini married former American footballer Quinton Jones in 2017. The couple divorced four years later after having one child. Dlamini maintains her flawlessly curvaceous body despite being a working single mum. She flaunts her body goals and classy fashion taste on social media.
13. Londie London
- Full name: Londiwe Siphowokuhle Zulu
- Born: 13 April 1992
- Age: 30 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
- Career: Afro-pop musician, entrepreneur, and model
- Instagram: @londie_london_official
Musician Londie London is among SA's hot women celebrities. The He Goes hitmaker has show-stopping curves that never faded after becoming a mother in early 2021. Londie and her ex-husband split in 2022.
14. Nozipho Zulu
- Full name: Nozipho Zulu
- Born: 5 July 1989
- Age: 33 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: South Africa
- Career: Instagram model and entrepreneur
- Instagram: @_noziphozulu
Model Nozipho Zulu always showcases her breathtaking beauty on social media. She gained fame after her snaps went viral. Zulu is one of the most beautifully curved celebrities across South Africa and the baddest babe on Instagram.
15. Boity Thulo
- Full name: Boitumelo Thulo
- Born: 28 April 1990
- Age: 32 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: Potchefstroom, South Africa
- Career: Entrepreneur, rapper, actress, and TV personality
- Instagram: @boity
TV personality Boity Thulo appeared on the 2019 list of Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 due to her remarkable contribution to SA’s entertainment. Boity maintains her envious curves by having regular sessions at the gym.
16. Bontle Moloi
- Full name: Bontle Moloi
- Born: 7 October 1990
- Age: 32 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: Soweto, South Africa
- Career: Actress, dancer, media personality, singer, and choreographer
- Instagram: @bontle.modiselle
Actress Bontle Moloi is a multi-talented mother of one. She married South African rapper Ricardo Moloi in 2019. She has a perfect body physique with properly defined curves. Her dancing helps her stay in shape.
17. Nadia Nakai
- Full name: Nadia Nakai Dlamini
- Born: 18 May 1990
- Age: 32 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: South Africa
- Career: Rapper and media personality
- Instagram: @nadianakai
Self-proclaimed rap queen Nadia Nakai has an impressive Instagram following of over two million. She does not shy away from showing off her perfectly curved body, as she often posts snaps of herself in risqué outfits. The celebrated rap star claims that her style is trendy.
18. Phindile Gwala
- Full name: Phindile Gwala
- Born: December 1986
- Age: 37 years (in 2023)
- Birthplace: South Africa
- Career: Pastor and former actress
- Instagram: @phindilegwala_official
Actress Phindile Gwala is known for her role as Nonny on SA’s local drama series Muvhango. With a body like that, most people who watched the series found her easy to notice. Phindile always wears clothes that enhance her curvy body. She quit acting to become a pastor.
19. Samantha Malinga
- Full name: Samantha Malinga
- Birthplace: South Africa
- Career: Social media personality and former dancer
- Instagram: @samantha_malinga
Former dancer Malinga's killer curves earn her a spot on the hottest South African female celebrities list. She is a former member of a South African twerk group called ProTwerkers. The crew often set tongues wagging with their impressive twerking skills. Having attractive body features was a definite bonus.
20. Kim Kholiwe
- Full name: Kimberly Kholiwe Nomonde Cindi
- Born: 21 October 1997
- Age: 25 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: South Africa
- Career: Socialite, entrepreneur, hostess, video vixen, and model
- Instagram: @kim_kholiwe
Model Kim Kholiwe has a baby with businessman Hlubi Nkosi who married Londie London. She is close friends with her former ProTwerkers crew member, Faith Nketsi. Kholiwe has admitted to doing plastic surgeries like non-surgical chin augmentation. Her Instagram page has racy photos of exotic locations and a fun lifestyle.
21. Dineo Moeketsi
- Full name: Dineo Langa Moeketsi
- Born: 20 July 1987
- Age: 35 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: South Africa
- Career: Actress, singer, dancer, and television personality
- Instagram: @dineomoeketsi
Actress Dineo Langa is more petite side than other ladies on this list. She is best known for hosting O-Access, a Channel O music show. Dineo has appeared in theatre productions like Grease and movies like Dead Places (2021) and Justice Served (2022). She and rapper Zothile 'Solo' Langa celebrated their 11th marriage anniversary in January 2023.
22. Nomzamo Mbatha
- Full name: Nomzamo Mbatha
- Born: 13 July 1990
- Age: 32 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: KwaMashu, South Africa
- Career: Actress, TV personality, businesswoman, accountant, and human rights activist
- Instagram: @nomzamo_m
SA human rights activist Nomzamo Mbatha found fame as one of the three finalists in 2012’s MTV Base VJ search. She was nominated for Best Actress in the African Movie Academy Awards for her role in Tell Me Sweet Something as Moratiwa. Her body has a perfect balance, a voluptuous bust, a tiny waist, and wide hips. She causes a stir everywhere she appears in her classy outfits.
23. Buhle Samuels
- Full name: Buhle Samuels
- Born: 25 May 1990
- Age: 32 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: Soweto, Pretoria North, South Africa
- Career: Actress, social media personality, and businesswoman
- Instagram: @buhlesamuels
Actress Buhle Samuels is known for her role as Matshidiso on Muvhango. She rose to fame after beating several seasoned SA actresses for that role. The actress left the series later to pursue other interests. Buhle married Thando Sonqishe on 2 May 2022 and had a baby girl in the same year.
24. Thickleeyonce
- Full name: Lesego Legobane
- Born: 18 March 1993
- Age: 30 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: Potchefstroom, South Africa
- Career: Model, photographer, and body-positivity influencer
- Instagram: @thickleeyonce
SA model Thickleeyonce is curvy, and she knows it. She is among the boldest plus-size black celebrities. Legobane champions for women to love their bodies regardless of their sizes. The online community that always fat-shames her for loving her plus-sized body cannot break her.
25. Asavela Mngqithi
- Full name: Asavela Mngqithi
- Born: 4 June 1996
- Age: 26 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
- Career: Actress and model
- Instagram: @asavela__m
Actress Asavela Mngqithi is best recognized for her role as Ntwenhle in Isibaya telenovela. Since joining the popular local show, the curvy beauty has never failed to impress with her exceptional acting skills. Asavela is married to South African musician Thabo Smol, and they have a daughter.
26. Siphesihle Ndaba
- Full name: Siphesihle Ndaba
- Born: 4 August 1997
- Age: 26 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: Mofolo, Gauteng, South Africa
- Career: Actress, voice-over artist, and theatre director
- Instagram: @ceecee_ndaba
South African actress Siphesihle Ndaba is known for her role as Mazet on Mzansi Magic’s Gomora. It was her debut television role since graduating from Rhodes University. The actress is a product of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls. She has won the hearts of many with her superb acting skills and envious body physique.
27. Queen Lolly Sgananda
- Full name: Queen Lolly Sgananda
- Born: 30 November 1994
- Age: 28 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: South Africa
- Career: Singer
- Instagram: @queen_lolly_sgananda
Singer Queen Lolly is known for hits like Sgananda and Amadodenu. The curvy Zulu girl came into the limelight in early 2019 after posting attractive pictures that caught the attention of netizens. In December 2020, she publicly accused Master KG of asking her to abort their child.
28. Tango Ncetezo
- Full name: Tango Ncetezo
- Born: 12 December 1984
- Age: 38 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: Atteridgeville, Northern cape, South Africa
- Career: Actress
- Instagram: @TangoNcetezo
Actress Tango Ncetezo is also among the world's classy and thick celebrities. She acted in the 2nd season of the South African drama series, A Place Called Home, but found her fame on the television series Rockville as Peggy. The curvy actress has also appeared in Wild Heart. For Tango, acting is what she always wanted.
29. Lebo Mokoena
- Full name: Lebo Jojo Mokoena
- Born: 29 September 1986
- Age: 36 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: Soweto, Gauteng, South Africa
- Career: Reality TV star and businesswoman
- Instagram: @lebo_jojo_gunguluza
South African TV star Lebo Mokoena is best recognized for starring on 1Magic’s hit reality show, The Real Housewives of Johannesburg. She married business tycoon Lebo Gunguluza in 2017 and had one child. Gunguluza revealed in early 2021 that they finalized their divorce.
30. Carol Tshabalala
- Full name: Carol Tshabalala
- Born: 11 August 1981
- Age: 41 years (as of March 2023)
- Birthplace: Pimville, South Africa
- Career: TV sportscaster, producer, and voice-over artist
- Instagram: @simplycarol8
Journalist Carol Tshabalala works for SuperSport International and Premier League Productions (IMG productions). She was the first African to host FIFA Ballon d’Or in Zurich. As a woman and black person, Carol has managed to beat all odds and emerge at the top of a male-dominated field. She married Solomon Manana at age 19, got two sons (Joel and Solomon), and divorced in 2006.
Most curvy celebrities work hard to maintain their shapes regardless of whether they are naturally curvy or undergo plastic surgery. These ladies also enhance their looks with proper skin care routines, healthy diets, exercising, and dressing fashionably.
