Top 30 most curvy celebrities in the world: Who has the best curves?

People appreciate all female body shapes, heights, and sizes, but many find curvy women more attractive. Many women have become global stars because of their curves. Some did plastic surgery to get more curves. Discover 30 curvy celebrities who have elegance and class.

Curvy celebrities in the world. Photo: @samantha_malinga, @palomija, @nozipho_zulu, @chloebailey (modified by author)

Some women are naturally blessed with curves, while others have many reasons for having plastic surgery to become curvier.

30 most curvy celebrities in the world

The world has many beautiful women of different races. Discover the curviest celebrities who have made it into the world of fame and money and become the global standard of beauty. The list does not follow any particular order.

1. Hayley Hasselhoff

American model Hayley Hasselhoff. Photo: @hhasselhoff

Full name: Hayley Amber Hasselhoff

Hayley Amber Hasselhoff Born: 26 August 1992

26 August 1992 Age: 30 years (as of March 2023)

30 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Career: Actress and model

Actress and model Instagram: @hhasselhoff

Model Hayley Hasselhoff is known for acting as Amber in the ABC Family's Huge original series. She also starred in The Hasselhoffs and Celebrity Showmance. Her parents, David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach, are Hollywood stars.

2. Chloe Bailey

American actress Chloe Bailey. Photo: @chloebailey

Full name: Chloe Elizabeth Bailey

Chloe Elizabeth Bailey Born: 1 July 1998

1 July 1998 Age: 24 years (as of March 2023)

24 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Atlanta, Georgia, United States Career: Actress and singer

Actress and singer Instagram: @chloebailey

Actress Chloe Bailey is one of the Chloe x Halle musical duo. She has earned five Grammy Award nominations with her sister, Chlöe Bailey, since 2018. Halle is known for acting in notable films and series like Grown-ish, Last Holiday, and A Wrinkle in Time.

3. Tabria Majors

American model Tabria Majors. Photo: @tabriamajors

Full name: Tabria Majors

Tabria Majors Born: 19 March 1990

19 March 1990 Age: 33 years (as of March 2023)

33 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Nashville, Tennessee, United States Career: Model

Model Instagram: @tabriamajors

Tabria Majors is among most famous plus-size models in America. She was a finalist for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Tabria Majors has worked for brands like Victoria’s Secret, Calvin Klein, and Fashion Nova.

4. Madison Pettis

American actress Madison Pettis. Photo: @madisonpettis

Full name: Madison Michelle Pettis

Madison Michelle Pettis Born: 22 July 1998

22 July 1998 Age: 24 years (as of March 2023)

24 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Arlington, Texas, United States

Arlington, Texas, United States Career: Actress

Actress Instagram: @madisonpettis

Actress Madison Pettis played Sophie Martinez in a comedic series called Cory in the House. She is also known for playing Peyton Kelly in The Game Plan, and Allie Brooks in the 2011 Canadian comedy series Life with Boys.

5. Dominique Fishback

American actress Dominique Fishback. Photo: @domfishback

Full name: Dominique Fishback

Dominique Fishback Born: 22 March 1991

22 March 1991 Age: 32 years (as of March 2023)

32 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: New York, New York, United States

New York, New York, United States Career: Actress and playwright

Actress and playwright Instagram: @domfishback

Actress Dominique Fishback is best known for playing Billie Rowan on Show Me a Hero, Deborah Johnson in Judas the Black Messiah, and Darlene on The Deuce. She got a BAFTA Award nomination for Best Actress (Supporting Role) after featuring in Judas and the Black Messiah.

6. Paloma Elsesser

British fashion model Paloma Elsesser. Photo: @palomija

Full name: Paloma Kai Shockley Elsesser

Paloma Kai Shockley Elsesser Born: 12 April 1992

12 April 1992 Age: 30 years (as of March 2023)

30 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Career: Model

Model Instagram: @palomija

Model Paloma Elsesser become one of fashion's tastemakers in the US in less than a decade. She was born to an African-American mother and a Swiss-Chilean father. Paloma is committed to modeling and does not hesitate to speak out about her struggles in the insustry.

7. Iskra Lawrence

British model Iskra Lawrence. Photo: @iskra

Full name: Iskra Arabella Lawrence

Iskra Arabella Lawrence Born: 1 September 1990

1 September 1990 Age: 32 years (as of March 2023)

32 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Worcester, United Kingdom

Worcester, United Kingdom Career: Model

Model Instagram: @iskra

Actress Iskra Lawrence is among the best plus-size models in the UK and USA. She dislikes how photoshop has become a standard in the modeling industry. Due to that, Iskra prefers to post her images on social media without editing and retouching.

8. Storm Reid

American actress Storm Reid. Photo: @stormreid

Full name: Storm Reid

Storm Reid Born: 1 July 2003

1 July 2003 Age: 19 years (as of March 2023)

19 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Atlanta, Georgia, United States Career: Actress

Actress Instagram: @stormreid

Actress Storm Reid made her acting debut in the drama film 12 Years a Slave shortly after playing a small role in the TV film A Cross to Bear. Some of her other top movies and TV shows are The Thundermans (2013), NCIS: Los Angeles (2009), and Chicago P.D. (2014).

9. Hunter McGrady

American model Hunter McGrady. Photo: @huntermcgrady

Full name: Hunter Sienna McGrady

Hunter Sienna McGrady Born: 4 May 1993

4 May 1993 Age: 29 years (as of March 2023)

29 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Career: Model

Model Instagram: @_samanthalogan

Model Hunter McGrady started her career as a straight-sized model at 15 and made her first SI Swimsuit appearance in 2017. She is the founder of the All Worthy fashion line for QVC that make clothes from size XXS to 5X. Hunter also hosts a podcast titled Model Citizen with her sister, model Michaela McGrady.

10. Coco Jones

American actress Coco Jones. Photo: @CocoJones

Full name: Courtney "Coco" Jones

Courtney "Coco" Jones Born: 4 January 1998

4 January 1998 Age: 25 years (as of March 2023)

25 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Columbia, South Carolina, United States

Columbia, South Carolina, United States Career: Actress and singer

Actress and singer Instagram: @cocojones

Actress Coco Jones rose to stardom after acting in the Disney Channel's Let It Shine (2012) film. She was also featured on Radio Disney's Next Big Thing (2010 to 2011). Movie lovers also like her roles in Vampires vs. the Bronx, Bel-Air, Grandma's House, and White Elephant.

11. Faith Nketsi

South Africa model Faith Nketsi. Photo: @faith.nketsi

Full name: Mapholoso Faith Nketsi-Njilo

Mapholoso Faith Nketsi-Njilo Born: 30 December 1994

30 December 1994 Age: 28 years (as of March 2023)

28 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Career: Social media influencer, model, and media personality

Social media influencer, model, and media personality Instagram: @faith.nketsi

Model Faith Nketsi is popularly known as the Queen of Twerk. She came into the limelight at age 16 as a member of the Pro-Twerkers dance crew. The curvaceous beauty launched her reality show, HaveFaith, on MTV Africa in 2019 and released her first EP, Disrespectful, in 2019.

12. Minnie Dlamini

South African media personality Minnie Dlamini. Photo: @minniedlamini

Full name: Minenhle Dlamini

Minenhle Dlamini Born: 7 July 1990

7 July 1990 Age: 32 years (as of March 2023)

32 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Durban, South Africa

Durban, South Africa Career: Media personality, actress, and model

Media personality, actress, and model Instagram: @minniedlamini

TV show host/actress Minnie Dlamini married former American footballer Quinton Jones in 2017. The couple divorced four years later after having one child. Dlamini maintains her flawlessly curvaceous body despite being a working single mum. She flaunts her body goals and classy fashion taste on social media.

13. Londie London

South African Afro-pop musician Londie London. Photo: @londie_london_official

Full name: Londiwe Siphowokuhle Zulu

Londiwe Siphowokuhle Zulu Born: 13 April 1992

13 April 1992 Age: 30 years (as of March 2023)

30 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Career: Afro-pop musician, entrepreneur, and model

Afro-pop musician, entrepreneur, and model Instagram: @londie_london_official

Musician Londie London is among SA's hot women celebrities. The He Goes hitmaker has show-stopping curves that never faded after becoming a mother in early 2021. Londie and her ex-husband split in 2022.

14. Nozipho Zulu

South African Instagram model Nozipho Zulu. Photo: @nozipho_zulu

Full name: Nozipho Zulu

Nozipho Zulu Born: 5 July 1989

5 July 1989 Age: 33 years (as of March 2023)

33 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: South Africa

South Africa Career: Instagram model and entrepreneur

Instagram model and entrepreneur Instagram: @_noziphozulu

Model Nozipho Zulu always showcases her breathtaking beauty on social media. She gained fame after her snaps went viral. Zulu is one of the most beautifully curved celebrities across South Africa and the baddest babe on Instagram.

15. Boity Thulo

South African TV personality Boity. Photo: @boity

Full name: Boitumelo Thulo

Boitumelo Thulo Born: 28 April 1990

28 April 1990 Age: 32 years (as of March 2023)

32 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Potchefstroom, South Africa

Potchefstroom, South Africa Career: Entrepreneur, rapper, actress, and TV personality

Entrepreneur, rapper, actress, and TV personality Instagram: @boity

TV personality Boity Thulo appeared on the 2019 list of Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 due to her remarkable contribution to SA’s entertainment. Boity maintains her envious curves by having regular sessions at the gym.

16. Bontle Moloi

South African actress Bontle. Photo: @bontle.modiselle

Full name: Bontle Moloi

Bontle Moloi Born: 7 October 1990

7 October 1990 Age: 32 years (as of March 2023)

32 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Soweto, South Africa

Soweto, South Africa Career: Actress, dancer, media personality, singer, and choreographer

Actress, dancer, media personality, singer, and choreographer Instagram: @bontle.modiselle

Actress Bontle Moloi is a multi-talented mother of one. She married South African rapper Ricardo Moloi in 2019. She has a perfect body physique with properly defined curves. Her dancing helps her stay in shape.

17. Nadia Nakai

Zimbabwean-South African rap queen Nadia Nakai. Photo: @nadianakai

Full name: Nadia Nakai Dlamini

Nadia Nakai Dlamini Born: 18 May 1990

18 May 1990 Age: 32 years (as of March 2023)

32 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: South Africa

South Africa Career: Rapper and media personality

Rapper and media personality Instagram: @nadianakai

Self-proclaimed rap queen Nadia Nakai has an impressive Instagram following of over two million. She does not shy away from showing off her perfectly curved body, as she often posts snaps of herself in risqué outfits. The celebrated rap star claims that her style is trendy.

18. Phindile Gwala

South African pastor Phindile Gwala. Photo: @phindilegwala_official

Full name: Phindile Gwala

Phindile Gwala Born: December 1986

December 1986 Age: 37 years (in 2023)

37 years (in 2023) Birthplace: South Africa

South Africa Career: Pastor and former actress

Pastor and former actress Instagram: @phindilegwala_official

Actress Phindile Gwala is known for her role as Nonny on SA’s local drama series Muvhango. With a body like that, most people who watched the series found her easy to notice. Phindile always wears clothes that enhance her curvy body. She quit acting to become a pastor.

19. Samantha Malinga

South African social media personality Samantha Malinga. Photo: @samantha_malinga

Full name: Samantha Malinga

Samantha Malinga Birthplace: South Africa

South Africa Career: Social media personality and former dancer

Social media personality and former dancer Instagram: @samantha_malinga

Former dancer Malinga's killer curves earn her a spot on the hottest South African female celebrities list. She is a former member of a South African twerk group called ProTwerkers. The crew often set tongues wagging with their impressive twerking skills. Having attractive body features was a definite bonus.

20. Kim Kholiwe

South African former dancer Kim Kholiwe. Photo: @kim_kholiwe

Full name: Kimberly Kholiwe Nomonde Cindi

Kimberly Kholiwe Nomonde Cindi Born: 21 October 1997

21 October 1997 Age: 25 years (as of March 2023)

25 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: South Africa

South Africa Career: Socialite, entrepreneur, hostess, video vixen, and model

Socialite, entrepreneur, hostess, video vixen, and model Instagram: @kim_kholiwe

Model Kim Kholiwe has a baby with businessman Hlubi Nkosi who married Londie London. She is close friends with her former ProTwerkers crew member, Faith Nketsi. Kholiwe has admitted to doing plastic surgeries like non-surgical chin augmentation. Her Instagram page has racy photos of exotic locations and a fun lifestyle.

21. Dineo Moeketsi

South African actress Dineo. Photo: @dineomoeketsi

Full name: Dineo Langa Moeketsi

Dineo Langa Moeketsi Born: 20 July 1987

20 July 1987 Age: 35 years (as of March 2023)

35 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: South Africa

South Africa Career: Actress, singer, dancer, and television personality

Actress, singer, dancer, and television personality Instagram: @dineomoeketsi

Actress Dineo Langa is more petite side than other ladies on this list. She is best known for hosting O-Access, a Channel O music show. Dineo has appeared in theatre productions like Grease and movies like Dead Places (2021) and Justice Served (2022). She and rapper Zothile 'Solo' Langa celebrated their 11th marriage anniversary in January 2023.

22. Nomzamo Mbatha

South African television presenter Nomzamo Mbatha. Photo: @nomzamo_m

Full name: Nomzamo Mbatha

Nomzamo Mbatha Born: 13 July 1990

13 July 1990 Age: 32 years (as of March 2023)

32 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: KwaMashu, South Africa

KwaMashu, South Africa Career: Actress, TV personality, businesswoman, accountant, and human rights activist

Actress, TV personality, businesswoman, accountant, and human rights activist Instagram: @nomzamo_m

SA human rights activist Nomzamo Mbatha found fame as one of the three finalists in 2012’s MTV Base VJ search. She was nominated for Best Actress in the African Movie Academy Awards for her role in Tell Me Sweet Something as Moratiwa. Her body has a perfect balance, a voluptuous bust, a tiny waist, and wide hips. She causes a stir everywhere she appears in her classy outfits.

23. Buhle Samuels

South African actress Buhle Samuels. Photo: @buhlesamuels

Full name: Buhle Samuels

Buhle Samuels Born: 25 May 1990

25 May 1990 Age: 32 years (as of March 2023)

32 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Soweto, Pretoria North, South Africa

Soweto, Pretoria North, South Africa Career: Actress, social media personality, and businesswoman

Actress, social media personality, and businesswoman Instagram: @buhlesamuels

Actress Buhle Samuels is known for her role as Matshidiso on Muvhango. She rose to fame after beating several seasoned SA actresses for that role. The actress left the series later to pursue other interests. Buhle married Thando Sonqishe on 2 May 2022 and had a baby girl in the same year.

24. Thickleeyonce

South African model Thickleeyonce. Photo: @thickleeyonce

Full name: Lesego Legobane

Lesego Legobane Born: 18 March 1993

18 March 1993 Age: 30 years (as of March 2023)

30 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Potchefstroom, South Africa

Potchefstroom, South Africa Career: Model, photographer, and body-positivity influencer

Model, photographer, and body-positivity influencer Instagram: @thickleeyonce

SA model Thickleeyonce is curvy, and she knows it. She is among the boldest plus-size black celebrities. Legobane champions for women to love their bodies regardless of their sizes. The online community that always fat-shames her for loving her plus-sized body cannot break her.

25. Asavela Mngqithi

Asavele Mngqithi is an SA actress best known for her role as Ntwenhle on Isibaya. Photo: @asavela

Full name: Asavela Mngqithi

Asavela Mngqithi Born: 4 June 1996

4 June 1996 Age: 26 years (as of March 2023)

26 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Career: Actress and model

Actress and model Instagram: @asavela__m

Actress Asavela Mngqithi is best recognized for her role as Ntwenhle in Isibaya telenovela. Since joining the popular local show, the curvy beauty has never failed to impress with her exceptional acting skills. Asavela is married to South African musician Thabo Smol, and they have a daughter.

26. Siphesihle Ndaba

South African actress Siphesihle Ndaba. Photo: @ceecee_ndaba

Full name: Siphesihle Ndaba

Siphesihle Ndaba Born: 4 August 1997

4 August 1997 Age: 26 years (as of March 2023)

26 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Mofolo, Gauteng, South Africa

Mofolo, Gauteng, South Africa Career: Actress, voice-over artist, and theatre director

Actress, voice-over artist, and theatre director Instagram: @ceecee_ndaba

South African actress Siphesihle Ndaba is known for her role as Mazet on Mzansi Magic’s Gomora. It was her debut television role since graduating from Rhodes University. The actress is a product of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls. She has won the hearts of many with her superb acting skills and envious body physique.

27. Queen Lolly Sgananda

South African songstress Queen Lolly. Photo: @H5Diva

Full name: Queen Lolly Sgananda

Queen Lolly Sgananda Born: 30 November 1994

30 November 1994 Age: 28 years (as of March 2023)

28 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: South Africa

South Africa Career: Singer

Singer Instagram: @queen_lolly_sgananda

Singer Queen Lolly is known for hits like Sgananda and Amadodenu. The curvy Zulu girl came into the limelight in early 2019 after posting attractive pictures that caught the attention of netizens. In December 2020, she publicly accused Master KG of asking her to abort their child.

28. Tango Ncetezo

South African actress Tango Ncetezo. Photo: @TangoNcetezo

Full name: Tango Ncetezo

Tango Ncetezo Born: 12 December 1984

12 December 1984 Age: 38 years (as of March 2023)

38 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Atteridgeville, Northern cape, South Africa

Atteridgeville, Northern cape, South Africa Career: Actress

Actress Instagram: @TangoNcetezo

Actress Tango Ncetezo is also among the world's classy and thick celebrities. She acted in the 2nd season of the South African drama series, A Place Called Home, but found her fame on the television series Rockville as Peggy. The curvy actress has also appeared in Wild Heart. For Tango, acting is what she always wanted.

29. Lebo Mokoena

South African reality TV star Lebo Mokoena. Photo: @lebo_jojo_gunguluza

Full name: Lebo Jojo Mokoena

Lebo Jojo Mokoena Born: 29 September 1986

29 September 1986 Age: 36 years (as of March 2023)

36 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Soweto, Gauteng, South Africa

Soweto, Gauteng, South Africa Career: Reality TV star and businesswoman

Reality TV star and businesswoman Instagram: @lebo_jojo_gunguluza

South African TV star Lebo Mokoena is best recognized for starring on 1Magic’s hit reality show, The Real Housewives of Johannesburg. She married business tycoon Lebo Gunguluza in 2017 and had one child. Gunguluza revealed in early 2021 that they finalized their divorce.

30. Carol Tshabalala

South African sports anchor Carol Tshabalala. Photo: @simplycarol8

Full name: Carol Tshabalala

Carol Tshabalala Born: 11 August 1981

11 August 1981 Age: 41 years (as of March 2023)

41 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Pimville, South Africa

Pimville, South Africa Career: TV sportscaster, producer, and voice-over artist

TV sportscaster, producer, and voice-over artist Instagram: @simplycarol8

Journalist Carol Tshabalala works for SuperSport International and Premier League Productions (IMG productions). She was the first African to host FIFA Ballon d’Or in Zurich. As a woman and black person, Carol has managed to beat all odds and emerge at the top of a male-dominated field. She married Solomon Manana at age 19, got two sons (Joel and Solomon), and divorced in 2006.

Most curvy celebrities work hard to maintain their shapes regardless of whether they are naturally curvy or undergo plastic surgery. These ladies also enhance their looks with proper skin care routines, healthy diets, exercising, and dressing fashionably.

