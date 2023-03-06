Big Brother Titans viewers have taken to social media to share mixed reactions following Yemi and Nelisa's eviction

The two housemates' eviction from the Big Brother house shocked viewers as many thought they had fans

Taking to Twitter, viewers are calling upon producers of the show to remove the newly introduced pairing system

Big Brother Titans viewers were shocked when housemates Nelisa and Yemi, affectionately known as Yelisa, were evicted from the reality TV show.

'Big Brother Titans' fans have reacted to the eviction of Yelisa. Image: @DeksEloquence

Source: Twitter

The stars' fans said they did not see the eviction coming because the two housemates were among the favs.

Big Brother Titans viewers react to Yelisa's eviction

This week's Big Brother Titans evictions shocked viewers. The double eviction of Juicy Jay and Olivia, known as Juiovla, and Nelisa & Yemi Cregx, known by their team name Yelisa, leaves 12 contestants in the running for the $100 000 cash prize.

Reacting to Yelisa's eviction, social media users said the show producers must abolish the pairing system and let fans vote for their fav contestants.

@Dee_Waterson said:

"Iyoh, my shock is shocked right now #BBTitans."

@BellahBydesign added:

"I feel Khosi fell in love with Yemi. Something in the dynamics changed this week for them. Thabang is playing a game, I truly hope Khosi doesn't fall victim to his nonsense. It's time now for Khosi to play a stand-alone game not based on a male but on Khosi the warrior princess."

