Podcast and Chill host MacG has announced that the podcast will be celebrating a milestone of reaching 1 million subscribers in April

The controversial podcaster took to his timeline to announce Chillers to the historic event at the SunBet Arena on 15 April

The media personality shared that there will also be live performances from Mzansi's top performers, and the show will be recorded live on the night

MacG's Podcast and Chill is making money moves. The popular podcaster announced that they would celebrate a milestone of 1 million subscribers in style at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

MacG's 'Podcast and Chill’ is set to celebrate a huge milestone. Image: @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

The event will feature live performances from Mzansi's finest artists and the podcast will be recorded live at the venue. MacG made the announcement on his social media platforms.

ZAlebs reports that the event will take place on 15 April as the podcast is getting closer to reaching 1 million subscribers on YouTube. According to the publication, MacG said the night will be filled with laughter, entertainment, and memories. He invited Chillers to get their tickets before they're sold out.

Mzansi reacts to MacG's invite to the historic event

Peeps took to MacG's comment section on his official Instagram account and said they would not miss the epic event. Some begged him to invite Mpho Popps, a regular comedian on the show.

mfanakabrowndash said:

"It's going to happen, Chillers. Let's make this happen."

mulah.rsa commented:

"On my birthday, let’s goo!"

mazibukolootlove wrote:

"Chillers, let's do this!"

_hlogzn said:

"We will be within."

mantangabusisiwe wrote:

"Please invite Mpho Popps."

lindelani_mulaudzi added:

"Let's have @makhadzisa on the lineup please."

