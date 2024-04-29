South African rapper Cassper Nyovest made headlines on social media with his recent outfit at the Metro FM Awards

A picture of the star in his outfit was shared on Twitter, and many netizens roasted the star

Entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi of TVblogbymlu told Briefly News that Cassper could've dressed better and also talked about the awards red carpet moments

The award-winning South African rapper Cassper Nyovest recently made headlines on social media regarding how he looked at the Metro FM Awards this past weekend.

Cassper Nyovest gets roasted for his underwhelming outfit

Yoh, many netizens are having a field day on social media as they continue to roast the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker for how he was dressed at the Metro FM Awards on Saturday, 27 April 2024, in Mpumalanga.

The picture of the star at the awards was posted on Twitter (X) by @Ndaba_Luh, who made fun of the rapper's outfit and captioned the photo:

"Abafazi kodwa ngathi ngu driver wase Cebolethu."

See the post below:

Entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi of TVblogbymlu told Briefly News that Cassper could've dressed better and also talked about the awards red carpet moments.

He said:

"For me, I think he could have done better. We’ve got a big problem in Mzansi when it comes to the red carpet and the outfits, and putting an effort.. our celebs don’t actually put in the work a few of them do though. Cassper came late, his manager refused for him to do interviews or take pictures.. it was a lot!"

Netizens make fun of Cassper Nyovest

Shortly after the picture of his outfit was shared, many social media users made fun of the rapper. See some of the comments below:

@Yandi_4 wrote:

"Why do I find AVBOB advert under this tweet ke ngoku."

@QLubanzi said:

"My first time seeing Crop top Blazer."

@mzansi_we responded:

"SpongeBob SquarePants."

@Backstagie commented:

"It’s like The blazer is made out of left overs."

@lashyunky tweeted:

"I can’t stop laughing."

@GHOST88189 shared:

"Driver ya kumbule khaya."

